Editorial | Evacuations in the event of an earthquake are primarily in place between March 11 classes





It has been 13 years since the Great East Japan Earthquake.

The recent Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on the afternoon of New Year's Day 2024, triggered a tsunami warning for the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. This was the largest such warning since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Monday 11 March is a day of remembrance for all those who died on 11 March 2011. It is therefore appropriate that we remind ourselves of the importance of evacuation measures. It is one of the keys to saving lives in the event of a tsunami.

As risks remain following the Noto Peninsula earthquake on January 1, rescue workers search for a missing person at the site of a snow-covered landslide on January 12. In Ichinose-cho, Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture. (© Sankei by Masamichi Kirihara) Lessons from tsunami warnings from two earthquakes

We cannot yet comprehend the full extent of the tsunami disaster and the damage caused by the Noto earthquake. However, that disaster also has many very important lessons to teach us.

Immediately after the earthquake on January 1, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning. It covered the coastal area of ​​the Sea of ​​Japan, including the Noto Peninsula. About 10 minutes later, the warning for the Noto Peninsula was changed to a major tsunami warning.

It appears that the first tsunami arrived immediately after the earthquake. However, its height cannot be measured due to the uplift of the coast from the earthquake. The tsunami also hit coastal areas in Niigata and Toyama Prefectures.

Television reports and other sources continued to warn of tsunami waves up to “1.2 meters high for Wajima” until the next day.

Even in the case of the East Japan Earthquake, tsunami height forecasts in some areas were revised upwards in some areas after the first report.

[13 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake] People join hands at the “Prayer Hill” at the Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Memorial Park in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, on March 10, 2024 (© Kyodo) Certainty is impossible, so caution is best

There are always unforeseen circumstances in times of disaster, and these circumstances are not limited to earthquakes and tsunamis. It is often impossible to avoid “uncertainty” in preliminary reports and estimates.

This means that it is necessary for everyone to take into account unexpected situations and uncertainty while working to save lives. We must constantly remind ourselves that the only way to save lives in the event of a tsunami is immediate evacuation.

One year before the Great East Japan Earthquake, a large earthquake occurred off the coast of Chile in South America. Subsequently, major tsunami warnings were issued across the Pacific Ocean for the coast of the Japanese archipelago. At that time, it was confirmed that only 3.8% of the targeted population went to evacuation points set up by local governments.

In the end, the height of the observed tsunami actually reached just over 1 metre. It did not cause any harm to the ground. However, memories of this experience are thought to have contributed to coastal residents' slow evacuation responses in 2011. It was just one year after the Chile earthquake when the massive quake struck northeastern Japan.

Flowers are laid in front of the memorial in memory of the thousands who died in the M9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. At Kamaishi Prayer Park, March 10, in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture. (© Sankei by Masamichi Kirihara) Tsunami entitlement raises awareness

If fear of tsunamis and awareness of the importance of evacuation are nothing more than intellectual exercises, then the lessons of the past and awareness of disasters will certainly fade over time. Regardless of the size of the tsunami and the extent of the damage it causes, the evacuation must be carried out without fail. This will protect lives by taking into account the possibility of unforeseen circumstances and information. It will also prevent memory and awareness from becoming dull over time.

This is the most important lesson to be learned from the Great East Japan Earthquake. Moreover, this lesson was reinforced by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

This lesson also applies to other types of disasters, such as landslides and floods. This is a lesson that should be shared by all residents of the Japanese archipelago.

(Read the opening article in Japanese.)

Author: Editorial Board, Sankei Shimbun

