13 years after the great 3/11 earthquake in eastern Japan and the Fukushima nuclear disaster





It has been thirteen years since the Great East Japan Earthquake, Tsunami and Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Accident occurred on March 11. Repairs to damaged infrastructure in the disaster area are almost complete. But the human costs continue to mount as population outflows and an aging population negatively impact the region.

2:46 PM March 11, 2011

A massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the country's northeastern Tohoku region, generating a devastating tsunami more than 10 meters high.

A power outage at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant led to a meltdown in three reactors and the release of massive amounts of radiation. Cleanup efforts will take decades to complete.

Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant as seen on February 28

As of March 1, according to the National Police Agency, the disaster itself had killed 15,900 people, while 2,520 people were missing.

According to the Reconstruction Agency and Provincial Data, the number of disaster-related deaths rose by 10 last year to 3,802. The Cabinet Office defines such deaths as those resulting from causes such as deteriorating health following disasters rather than directly caused by the events.

Authorities say more than 22,222 people are dead or missing.

Although the number of evacuees continues to decline, 29,328 people remained under evacuation as of February 1.

NHK monitoring data

NHK journalists have captured video footage at nearly 100 locations in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures over the past 13 years.

A tsunami more than 20 meters high struck the town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, killing more than 800 people. The Minamisanrikyō Memorial Park in the city center was built to commemorate the victims.

Watch the video 0:55 Reconstruction progresses in Minamisanriku City

Okuma City, Fukushima Prefecture hosts the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant. The shopping street in front of JR Uno Station was once the heart of the city. An evacuation order near the station was lifted in 2022, but the shopping street remains largely deserted.

Watch the video 1:02 Shopping Street in Okuma City

The city of Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture planned to rebuild the old fish market in the Ogashi area even before it was destroyed by the tsunami. The new fish market was completed in 2017, about five years later than originally planned. Seafood processing buildings now line the nearby streets.

Watch the video 0:52 Oogashi Fish Market in Kamaishi City was destroyed by the 2011 tsunami. Increased isolation

According to the basic population register, 35 of the 43 municipalities in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures where evacuation orders were issued have seen their population decline by 10 percent or more since the quake.

Evacuees in so-called disaster restoration housing are experiencing increasingly severe isolation due to old age and lack of social events.

Disaster restoration housing in Miyagi Prefecture

Last February, NHK conducted an online survey of 1,000 people in the disaster area regarding the level of interactions between people over the past 13 years. More than half said “no change,” 18 percent said “slightly less” and 16 percent said “decreased.”

When asked about the impact of decreased interactions, 50 percent of respondents said the city had become less attractive, 26 percent said the local disaster support system had become weaker, and 26 percent said they felt mentally isolated.

The government described the five-year period from fiscal year 2021 as the second era of reconstruction and revitalization. It continues to provide psychological support to disaster victims, such as mental health care and community building. But how to help them rebuild their lives in the long term remains a key issue.

Minister of Construction: Releasing treated water is still a problem

Reconstruction Minister Tsuchiya Shinako spoke to the press ahead of the anniversary and noted that the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant remains a problem.

Reconstruction Minister Tsuchiya Shinako

Tsuchihiya noted the suspension of Japanese seafood imports by China and other countries in the wake of the release. She said it was very important for the fishing industry, farmers and others that Japan provide accurate evidence highlighting the safety of the release.

She also spoke about “areas that are difficult to return to”, saying that decontamination and infrastructure work must continue so that people who want to return home can do so as soon as possible.

Tsuchiya said she remains determined to lift evacuation orders for all areas and take responsibility for reconstruction.

