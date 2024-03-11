Nurse recalls 'Chinese speed' in earthquake relief





Ma Xiuying, deputy to the 14th National People's Congress of China, is interviewed before the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 11, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Ma Xiuying, a national legislator and nurse in Jixishan County in Gansu Province, shared her memories of participating in providing medical assistance after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the county last year, during delegates' walk-through interviews on Monday.

Ma, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress of China, said that when the earthquake struck last winter, she hurriedly took her daughter to hide in the bathroom.

She added, “More than 600 medical workers in Jishan immediately participated in the rescue work within half an hour after the disaster occurred.” Ma said that she and her colleagues used smartphones for lighting, and were busy arranging patients and rescuing the injured.

Among the patients Ma treated was a young girl who arrived with a head injury, “her face was covered in blood and her body was covered in dirt.”

After careful treatment, the child recovered quickly. On the day of discharge, she hugged my mother and said that when she grows up, she will be a doctor just like my mother. “At that moment, I suddenly felt that the busy nights following the earthquake were all worthwhile,” Ma said.

As rescue teams arrived successively before dawn, the damaged roads were cleared and supplies were delivered from various places to the county, Ma said. “Tents were set up, and there were steaming beef noodles to eat,” she said.

Ma said she saw “Chinese speed” as she raced against time and struggled against the bitter cold.

“As a participant in earthquake relief work, I feel lucky and proud to live in a country full of love and strength,” she said. “Comfort comes after hardship, and Jishan Spring is bound to be full of vitality.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202403/11/WS65eec3b5a31082fc043bbf12.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos