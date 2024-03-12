How to Prepare for an Earthquake: Lessons from the Life Safety Learning Center





March 11 marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. And with it, comes a moment of reflection about what each of us can do in a time of natural disaster.

It is difficult to imagine the trauma of an emergency. Meanwhile, there is a 70% chance of a magnitude 7 earthquake occurring directly under Tokyo within the next 30 years. That's according to one estimate from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Therefore, journalists visited the Tokyo Fire Department's Life Safety Learning Center in Tachikawa with increased interest on March 4. It is one of three centers in the Tokyo area, and provides insight into what to expect when a major earthquake occurs. Most importantly, it emphasizes the best ways to prepare.

Lessons learned from the center and basic information can help everyone, whether visitors or residents, in the event of a disaster.

Tour participants on March 4 at the Tachikawa Life Safety Learning Center experience a virtual reality earthquake. (© JAPAN Forward) Know what to expect: Visit the Life Safety Learning Center

What is it like to experience a massive jolt? The Life Safety Learning Center offers this expertise. Visitors sit in special chairs that then shake as if they were experiencing an earthquake similar to the 2011 quake. Simply put, the earthquake is too strong to bear. Using virtual reality headsets, visitors also see for themselves how a house can be damaged by falling furniture, broken windows, doors blocked by furniture and falling shelves.

The extent of the damage is shocking, from furniture to collapsing roofs. It brings to mind the importance of seeking shelter in a safe place such as under the table.

In addition, a second room in the center features a mechanically moving floor that shakes with the same force as the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake of 1995. Just under 7,000 people died in that disaster.

Participants find themselves holding on to the legs of the table for dear life as the floor shakes. Next, they are warned about the danger of fire, and are taught the three things to do when the earthquake subsides:

Turn off the gas. Open the door to find an escape route. Disconnect the electrical circuit breaker to reduce the risk of fires.

In the final section, visitors learn how to deal with the effects of the earthquake. For example, what to do when rescuing people from rubble.

Reporters at the Life Safety Learning Center experience an earthquake. (© JAPAN Forward) For visitors and residents: Be prepared

Basic information is useful for putting yourself in the mindset of an earthquake situation. But how can people prepare for a disaster in practice?

It is important to keep in mind not to panic. Japan is a very earthquake-resistant country. It is estimated that Tokyo alone has more than 92% of earthquake-resistant buildings. In the capital, urban planning has been implemented with fire containment measures in mind. Moreover, there is an advanced flood prevention system.

However, it is crucial that you are armed with disaster management information to reduce the risks as much as possible. Some tips can help with this.

1. Download the Safety Tips app

TMG recommends that all visitors download the Safety Tips app. This is provided by the Japanese government specifically for visitors.

It has been translated into fourteen languages ​​and provides earthquake warning alerts even with foreign SIM cards. It also sends weather alerts, volcanic eruption warnings, and more. The application also contains a useful guide containing emergency numbers in case of fire or injury, and useful phrases.

More information about emergency calls is also available on the Tokyo Fire Department website. For example, this page provides tips on what information operators will request, how to use interpreters, and how to use public telephones if cell phone signals are out. (Note: Public phones can be used for free by pressing the emergency button).

The lounge at Keihan Namba Grande Hotel features automatic check-in and can be used for relaxation or as a co-working space. Naniwa Ward, Osaka, September 2. (© Sankei by Keiko Tamura) 2. Follow the instructions of specialists near you

It may seem obvious, but wherever visitors are, the general advice is to follow the instructions of nearby staff at your hotel, restaurant or other establishment. They are trained on what to do to help you in an emergency.

Most large facilities have disaster provisions. For example, on March 5, reporters visited Azabudai Hills, a mixed-use urban complex in Tokyo's Minato ward. A facility representative told us that Azabudai Hills stocks emergency supplies for 3,600 people at all times. This includes food, health products and temporary air mattresses.

3. Keep useful information handy

The general rule is to protect yourself and your family first.

Indoors, take shelter under a table or similar furniture. Outside, protect your head and stay away from walls or places where things can fall.

In other cases, the best way to avoid panic in an emergency is to be aware. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has prepared a comprehensive guide in English on what to do in different situations. For example, Chapter 1 is about what to do when you're out and about, at the supermarket, or on the train.

It is best to check this information in advance and bookmark the page so that you do not become unprepared. In 2011, the areas closest to the earthquake lost all signals. It is a reminder to maintain access to necessary information even without the Internet.

4. If the Internet is available

If the Internet is available, it is suggested to stay informed via official media. For example, NHK World is one of the fastest media outlets in the world when it comes to disseminating information after a natural disaster. The Japan Meteorological Agency also provides a list of useful apps for disaster preparedness in ten languages.

Advertisement for residents

On top of the above information, residents of Japan should also be aware of the steps to take in daily life to prepare. This comprehensive app from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is one of the most useful.

Ayukawa Hama shortly after the Great Tohoku Earthquake in 2011. 1. Secure your space

One commonly cited statistic in disaster prevention in Japan is that between 30-50% of injuries in past disasters were due to injuries that occurred inside the home. Falling furniture, broken glass and things like that were the culprits.

This shows how implementing simple steps to secure your home or workplace can help reduce earthquake-related injuries and damage by up to 50%.

The first thing to do is to secure large furniture. Chapter 2 of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Manual contains a detailed household checklist. It includes non-slip plates for appliances, earthquake-resistant latches for cabinets, and breakage plates for windows.

Most hardware stores in Japan have a 防災 (busai) corner for disaster prevention. (© JAPAN Forward) 2. Storage and preparation

The next thing is to prepare provisions in case of disaster. Emergency backpacks can be purchased at most hardware stores or general sales sites. One can also prepare oneself.

According to experts, a disaster backpack should at least include: emergency equipment such as a torch (flashlight) and a blanket, water and food for at least three days that can be consumed without gas or electricity, and sanitary products in the absence of water (emergency toilets). External battery packs are recommended to keep your devices charged, and the AM/FM radio is helpful for keeping yourself informed.

It is also advisable to prepare the necessary kit in case an evacuation warning is issued. This should include sanitizers, masks, and medications available to grab quickly. This previously published step-by-step guide helps you decide which items to stock and where to buy them. The Tokyo Resilience Project also has a handy inventory calculator.

Most supermarkets will have food that is easy to cook and well suited for emergencies. (© Sankei) 3. Make a plan ahead for yourself and your family

The first impulse in the event of a disaster may be to contact family and friends. But phone lines are often overwhelmed during emergencies, not least because many people call ambulances or the fire department. Therefore, it is advisable to make an emergency plan with the family in advance and avoid phones.

This means knowing how to get to the nearest evacuation center if you receive instructions. It also means setting agreed-upon meeting points in the event that you break up. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government explains the evacuation process and provides a list of evacuation zones.

If your questions are not answered, be sure to keep yourself informed through reliable sources such as the Japanese government's social media feed, the Japan Meteorological Agency, and your local government. Local authorities usually have guides in multiple languages. In emergency situations, social media can quickly become a source of misinformation, so tread carefully.

Disasters are unpleasant and unpredictable experiences. But by preparing in advance and staying informed, you have a greater chance of protecting yourself and those around you.

Author: Ariel Posetto

