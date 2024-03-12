Plane passengers describe horror after landing in the air – The Irish Times





Cockpit voice recorders and flight data are being collected as an investigation begins into a sudden mid-air landing on an Auckland-bound flight that left passengers bloodied and dozens taken to hospital “feeling like an earthquake had just struck”.

LATAM Airlines flight LA800 departed Sydney at 11.35am on Monday with 263 passengers and nine cabin and cabin crew bound for Auckland.

The airline said the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which was eight years old, according to flight tracking data, “experienced a strong jolt” about two-thirds of the way into the three-hour flight.

The Chilean airline said that the accident occurred after a “technical problem”, while the investigation into the accident continues.

Passengers on the plane told New Zealand news site Stuff that once the plane landed, the pilot was “shocked” and said his “indicators just disappeared.” Without the instrument panel, passengers claim the pilot said he briefly lost the ability to fly his plane.

Fifty people were treated by 14 ambulance crews who were waiting for the flight when it landed safely at Auckland Airport on Monday at about 4.30pm local time.

13 of them were taken to hospital, one of them in serious condition. Among those taken to hospital were four passengers from Australia, two from Brazil and two from New Zealand, in addition to a French passenger and a Chilean passenger. Three crew members were also transferred for further treatment.

As of Tuesday morning, four patients remained at Middlemore Hospital. In a statement Tuesday morning, Latam said there was no life-threatening risk to those still in hospital.

The midair landing was described as lasting only about a second or so.

Auckland-based DJ Lucas Elwood, a passenger who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of landing, said lunch service had just ended when the plane “suddenly went down.”

It's over [in] “In less than a second, it was a very quick jolt,” Elwood told ABC News. “It felt like an earthquake had just occurred.”

“Everything was going smoothly, then the plane hit us without any warning from the pilots,” he told The Guardian. Everything that wasn't connected hit the roof right away, Mr Elwood said.

“It was terrible,” he said. Elwood said passengers and crew members were injured and bleeding, while others were visibly shaken.

“There was verbal panic until we landed, and as soon as we landed, everyone clapped, cheered and clapped. Until that moment everyone was afraid.”

Elwood said little information was provided to passengers immediately after the incident, and since then the airline has offered him no support or apology. “I am somewhat disappointed that there has not been a quicker response to this serious situation.”

“Suddenly, the plane fell from the sky,” said Brian Jukat, another passenger on the plane.

Mr. Gokat was asleep with his seat belt on at the time of landing, but he woke up to find the passenger sitting next to him with his back against the roof of the plane. “Then he falls and hits his head on the armrest. The whole plane screams.”

Mr Gokat said he then felt the plane “land nose down” and that he was “just thinking: OK, that's it, we're done”.

“The roof was broken from people's heads and bodies crashing into it. Basically, people had neck braces put on them, guys had their heads cut off and were bleeding out. It was just madness,” he told Stuff.

The flight was stopping in New Zealand on its way to Santiago, Chile. The next flight was cancelled, and passengers were offered to travel to Santiago on a flight on Tuesday evening.

LATAM said it was “working in coordination with the relevant authorities to support investigations into the incident.”

“Latam Airlines Group's priority is to support passengers and flight crew members, and apologize for any inconvenience or inconvenience this situation may have caused. They also reiterate their commitment to safety as an uncompromising value within their operational standards,” the airline said in a statement.

Chile's accident investigation body, Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC), confirmed on Tuesday that it had begun an investigation into the accident.

Since the accident occurred in international airspace, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is responsible for the investigation, but the New Zealand Transport Accident Investigation Commission said it had been asked to assist its Chilean counterpart.

The New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the agency had not yet been formally informed of the incident, but it expected it to happen in the coming days in accordance with civil aviation rules.

Boeing said it was in contact with LATAM while the airline investigated what went wrong. A company spokesperson told The Guardian: “Boeing stands ready to support activities related to the investigation as requested.”

Boeing shares closed down about 3 percent after the recent accident involving one of its planes. The US Federal Aviation Administration in January barred the struggling planemaker from expanding production of its best-selling 737 MAX narrowbody jets, after “unacceptable” quality issues. -Guardian

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/world/asia-pacific/2024/03/12/felt-like-an-earthquake-pilots-gauges-just-blanked-out-flight-passengers-describe-terror-after-mid-air-drop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos