Earthquake information: Unconfirmed earthquake or quake-like event: near Twin Falls, Idaho, USA, Monday, March 11, 2024, 09:32 PM (Boise time)





Jerome, Idaho (64.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Light rattling. It made my window shake. I can feel it though. But it's not like a swing, more like a vibration. Honestly I thought it was Thunder at first. | 7 users found this interesting.

Filer, Idaho (757.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): I also heard a rumble | 3 users found this interesting.

Twin Falls (64.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, vibration / 2-5 seconds | One user found this interesting.

Weiler (77.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Single Vertical Bump / Very Short: I It was just a very loud, very strong rumble. The boom was louder than I had ever heard before. Posts on Facebook confirm that surrounding cities and counties heard and felt 03/11/2024 at 9:31 PM | One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls (76.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Reminds me of being near an explosion. He felt the ground, but he also seemed to feel a knock in the air as well One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls, my home (109.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, Vibrating / 1-2 seconds: It was very short and I felt the shaking, here there was a loud noise outside seconds before my house started shaking. | One user found this interesting.

Hagerman, Idaho (54.9 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Loud thunder-like sound with vibration | One user found this interesting.

Near Buhl, Twin Falls County, Idaho (64.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 1-2 seconds: It felt like a bomb, it was hit so hard it shook the house. We thought it was a plane that broke the sound barrier or a tire exploded. It lasted maybe 2 seconds. My head was resting on the headboard and bounced off the headboard when this happened. | One user found this interesting.

Jerome, ID (757.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Loud bang followed by a rattling that causes the doors to vibrate as well. | 2 users found this interesting.

Twin Falls, Idaho (73.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Felt when sitting on the couch. Loud noisy and shaking 2 users found this interesting.

Wendell Idaho (51.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 2-5 seconds: Lying in bed watching TV and the entire upstairs started shaking. | 2 users found this interesting.

Twin Falls ID (74.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV): I was sitting watching a movie and I heard a bang and felt the vibration | 2 users found this interesting.

Buhl, Idaho (106.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Our windows were shaking on two separate occasions. It was loud but we couldn't figure out why.

TwinFalls ID (74.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, Vibration / 5-10 seconds: Sitting on my couch (in my apartment) and my windows shook, the couch shook, my cat and dog felt it, I know this because they are both terrified. I reached out to my downstairs neighbors and they said they felt the same way!

Twin Falls, ID (74.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: He was upstairs and felt the vibration. The three children felt good enough to call me. The husband who was downstairs didn't feel anything.

3719N 2000E Filer (67.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds: It was a rolling sound and vibration. We thought it was going to be a sonic boom, but it wasn't. It was definitely different and we weren't sure until we saw the reports.

Hagerman Idaho (32.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: A very subtle sensation, described by the partner as a large bouncing ball that hesitates and hesitates. It was like an audible noise to me, a big boom

Jerome (64.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Rattling and rattling doors. The dog went crazy for at least 20 seconds. | One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls, Idaho (77.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Vertical Bump / Very Short: Heard a loud bang and then the house shook. Shake the bed and lamps. | One user found this interesting.

Buhl (77.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Shake and roll / 2-5 seconds: Roaring with windows shaking | One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls, Idaho (77.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Shake and Roll / 2-5 seconds: Very low frequency was quite evident. | One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls (77.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds: The front door hit and made a noise. | One user found this interesting.

Buhl Idaho (59.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Big boom and shaking the house | One user found this interesting.

Wendell Idaho (51.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 2-5 seconds: Lying in bed watching TV and the entire upstairs started shaking. | One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls (77.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I heard a loud bang followed by a low rumble, like a crash or explosion followed by thunder. | One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls Idaho (77.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling and shaking / 2-5 seconds: House shaking and loud clicking noises…plus sounds like driving a large vehicle | One user found this interesting.

83328 (67.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Groumbling and loud noises | One user found this interesting.

Buhl, ID (58.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Rattling, shaking | One user found this interesting.

Weiler (71.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): The house shook rapidly. I heard it coming | One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls (118.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: The house vibrates and vibrates momentarily. | One user found this interesting.

Twin Falls, Idaho (77.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short: The entire building shook | One user found this interesting.

