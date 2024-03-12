The sheriff says the tight-knit community was shocked by the triple murder





LAUTY, Fla. – That doesn't happen here. It happens on TV.

That's how Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith described the deadly triple shooting early Tuesday morning, which rocked the tight-knit Lauti community.

RELATED: 'Evil has struck our county': 11-year-old girl reports triple murder of her grandmother and two aunts; The suspect is in custody 'Come now. 'Just come in': 11-year-old girl's frightened call to 911 brings deputies to the scene of a triple homicide

Johnny Bernard Brown, 46, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder for killing his longtime partner, Quink “Cat” Robinson, 49, and her two adult daughters – Denisha Sims, 27, and Wenchai Rudy, 25. Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith said.

His partner's 11-year-old granddaughter witnessed the shooting and was hit by bullet fragments.

“This morning, evil struck our county,” Smith told News4JAX. “The whole situation is tragic.”

Photo of Johnny Bernard Brown taken in the ambulance after a triple homicide (provided by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

The 11-year-old was the one who called police and gave them the address of the mobile home on Northeast 17th Avenue, west of US 301 just outside Lawtey city limits.

“She's a tough little young lady,” Smith said. “She's very resilient, but at the end of the day, what are the long-term impacts on this child?”

The girl was treated in hospital and released. Neither did Brown, who was found wandering in the front yard of the mobile home with injuries to his body after deputies responded to the girl's 911 call.

Two deputies went with Brown to Shands UF Gainesville Hospital while investigators tried to figure out what happened.

After being released from the hospital, he was charged in Alachua County with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder of an 11-year-old. He will be returned to Bradford County.

“These are things we see on TV. We come to our shelter here in Bradford County…and it's shocking. It's just shocking a great, loving, hard-working community,” Smith said.

Smith, who knows the family, said the girl was at the sheriff's office where social workers tried to find a family member to take care of her.

“I think she's very resilient and has a lot of people around her who love her through this process,” Smith said.

Domestic Violence

While incidents of domestic violence happen regularly, as they do in any community, Smith said, it had been years since their community had experienced a homicide, let alone a triple homicide.

“It's like an earthquake moving throughout our community because it's so shocking,” Smith said. “Not just one person, but three. Their lives were taken from them. For us, our job is to make sure this individual is held accountable.

RELATED: 'This is when they realized I wasn't dead': Domestic violence survivor shares her story to help others

He urged community members to speak up if they witnessed domestic violence.

“No one has the right to put their hands on anyone else in a relationship. And you shouldn't have to live with that fear. If you're in a relationship and that fear is there, you're in the wrong relationship. Get out of it,” Sheriff Smith said. “But people have to. To speak up and do the right thing. This is not always easy. It's not easy. When he's your friend, it's not easy. When it's your brother or sister, it's not easy – because you don't want to be labeled a bad person for telling you that. But you know, they might be angry now, but at the end of the day, one day, they'll thank you.

resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

District-by-county assistance:

Northeast Florida

Duval and Baker Counties: Domestic Violence, Shelter and Safety Services – Hubbard House

Clay County: Quigley House

St. Johns County: Betty Griffin Center – St. Johns County support services for victims of sexual and domestic violence

Nassau County: Micah Place

Putnam County: Palatka Domestic Violence Center (leeconleehouse.org)

Alachua, Bradford, Union Counties: Peaceful Paths | Domestic Violence Agency | Gainesville

Southeast Georgia

Camden and Charlton Counties: Camden House

Ware County: Magnolia House

Glynn County: Glynn Community Crisis Center

Copyright 2024 by WJXT News4JAX – All Rights Reserved.

