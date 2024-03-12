A deep-sea eruption is expected off British Columbia after intense seismic activity





An eruption of magma beneath the floor of the Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island will be so hot that water will boil over, but only scientists will notice.

Scientists at Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) expect an eruption to occur anywhere from a few weeks to a few years from now after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area last week.

“It's about 10 times as active as it normally is,” said Jesse Hutchinson, a junior scientist at ONC, an ocean monitoring facility based at the University of Victoria.

He said that more than 2,000 earthquakes were detected in one day.

ONC says the expected rupture — about five kilometers deep and 260 kilometers off Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island — would be too far and too small to be cause for concern.

Hutchinson added that the magnitude of the quakes ranged from negative to 4.1, meaning that only people nearby would feel any tremor.

He says that the activity that is occurring is a rare moment to study and learn about how the Earth's crust is formed.

“This is a unique opportunity to see that [event]”Especially at the local level… it may happen once or twice in a lifetime.”

Martin Sherwath, a senior scientist at ONC, said this will be the first opportunity to capture this phenomenon with the organization's underwater instruments.

The Neptune Observatory has been collecting data from the site since the equipment was first installed in 2009.

“So, this is the first time an observatory has been set up over a cable network [has been] “It's there all the time, and we actually have a chance to realize what's going on,” Sherwath said.

The last magmatic event occurred from 1999 to 2005, when scientists only had seismometers on the ocean floor to collect information about earthquakes, Hutchinson says.

This time, the data will be collected in near real-time, and will include additional equipment to measure temperature changes, or any sound made by lava penetrating the sea floor.

Ocean Networks Canada says the observatory has seen increased seismic activity in the area known as the Endeavor sector of the Juan de Fuca Ridge for years, but that peaked on March 6 when it recorded the highest level of seismic activity in nearly two decades.

“What happened last week was really amazing in comparison [with] “The gradual increase we've seen,” Sherwath said.

Creation of the Earth's crust

Zoe Krause, a doctoral student at the University of Washington, says she has been studying the ONC data as part of her work in the Endeavor division.

She says studying the area is crucial to understanding how new seafloor is built and how the Earth's crust is slowly shaped over time by cooling magma.

“Hawaii and Iceland have been able to see and track their eruptions for decades. But this is new to us. [on the West Coast] “Being able to see this in real time,” she said.

Krause said a slight uptick in activity was observed in 2019, but it actually jumped last year.

“It's just constant signs that the stress has reached a higher level… [for a] “An explosion of molten activity that creates a new ocean floor.”

The temperature of the magma beneath the ocean floor is estimated at about 800 degrees Celsius, but it will cool quickly when it erupts and hits the water.

“Liquid, almost liquid rocks” will emerge from the seafloor, harden and quickly turn black, while the heat causes the water around them to fizz, Sherwath said.

He and his fellow geophysicists will be watching to see how much of the Earth's crust forms with a single eruption, while biologists will be more interested in how animals respond to any changes, he said.

British Columbia is unlikely to be affected by the quakes, which are unlikely to be stronger than 5.0, Krause says.

She says the seismic activity is not expected to trigger a “megaquake” — a large earthquake that many expect to hit B.C.'s coast in the future.

“[The Endeavour segment] “It's a different isolated system for the most part,” she said.

