Ensuring healthcare remains available following earthquakes in Türkiye – Türkiye

In 2014, Turkey became the country hosting the largest number of refugees in the world. More than 3.6 million of the estimated 4 million refugees seeking safe haven in Turkey are from neighboring war-torn Syria.

In 2022, southern Turkey and northwestern Syria were struck by devastating earthquakes, affecting more than 9 million people and causing widespread destruction.

Relief International responded quickly to this crisis, building on more than a decade of continuous service provision in Turkey. Our comprehensive intervention focuses on ensuring safe and comprehensive access to rehabilitation services for earthquake-affected communities, including refugees and internally displaced individuals. Taking a targeted approach towards vulnerable groups, especially people with disabilities, RI collaborates closely with local organizations (UOSSM in Kilis and NSPPL in Reyhanli) to provide basic physical rehabilitation services.

The procedure we propose includes a comprehensive case management approach, providing comprehensive physical rehabilitation services, psychosocial support, prosthetic and orthopedic devices, and assistive devices. Through a network of referral pathways, RI identifies and addresses protection risks, through a survivor-based approach in cases of gender-based violence and child protection. We prioritize gender inclusivity, ensuring same-sex therapists and staff are available to meet diverse needs.

In addition, RI engages in advocacy, capacity building and coordination efforts to promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities. Our advocacy papers, workshops and coordination mechanisms, including the Disability and Inclusion Task Force and the annual Inclusion Summit, aim to strengthen inclusive services and programmes. As part of our commitment to comprehensive rehabilitation, RI continues to support physical rehabilitation centers in Kilis and Hatay, providing physical therapy, mobility aids, and psychosocial counselling.

In response to the increased need following the earthquake, RI works to raise awareness about health-related topics and promote healthy community practices. We address immediate and long-term rehabilitation needs, ensuring that individuals regain their independence and well-being in earthquake-affected areas.

As of 2023, RI has provided 1,320 individuals with specialized rehabilitation services, underscoring our dedication to comprehensive care and community resilience amid crises.

