A deep-sea eruption is expected off Vancouver Island after 200 earthquakes in one hour





An explosion of magma under the floor of the Pacific Ocean far from Vancouver Island will be so hot that water will boil over but only scientists will notice.

Scientists at Ocean Networks Canada expect an eruption to occur anywhere from a few weeks to a few years from now after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area last week.

They say the expected rupture — about five kilometers deep and 260 kilometers off the coast of Tofino, on the west coast of Vancouver Island — would be too far and too small to be cause for concern.

However, it provides a unique opportunity to learn more about how the Earth's crust forms.

Martin Sherwath, one of the organization's senior scientists, said that this will be the first opportunity to capture this phenomenon with underwater network tools.

The Neptune Observatory has been collecting data from the site since the equipment was first installed in 2009.

“So, this is the first time that the cable network observatory has been there the whole time, and we actually have a chance to get a sense of what's going on,” Sherwath said.

He said the Earth's crust does not form slowly over time, but rather develops through the kind of cooling magma eruptions that were last recorded about 20 years ago.

“There's going to be a big spreading event, and we want to know exactly how far it's spreading, how much new ocean crust it's generating, (and) how fast it's going,” he said.

Ocean Networks Canada says the observatory has seen increased seismic activity in the area known as the Endeavor sector of the Juan de Fuca Ridge for years, but that peaked on March 6, when it recorded the highest level of seismic activity in nearly two decades.

“What happened last week was really remarkable compared to the gradual increase we've seen,” Sherwath said.

“So, it was probably a few days on average, but 200 is a great number.”

During the last eruption 20 years ago, scientists only had seismometers on the ocean floor to collect information about earthquakes.

This time, the data will be collected in near real-time, and will include additional equipment to measure temperature changes, or any sound made by lava penetrating the sea floor.

The temperature of the magma is estimated at about 800 degrees Celsius, but it will cool quickly when it collides with ocean water.

“Liquid, almost liquid rocks” will emerge from the seafloor, harden and quickly turn black, while the heat causes the water around them to fizz, Sherwath said.

He and his fellow geophysicists will be watching to see how much of the Earth's crust forms with a single eruption, while biologists will be more interested in how animals respond to any changes, he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

