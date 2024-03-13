25 earthquake-prone countries in the world





In this article, we'll walk through the economic impact of earthquakes, the major earthquake insurance providers, and the 25 most earthquake-prone countries in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can jump straight to the five most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

Economic impact of earthquakes

As CNBC reported on January 9, earthquakes and thunderstorms cost $250 billion in damages globally in 2023. Munich Re, a leading global reinsurer, revealed that insurance losses for 2023 amounted to $95 billion. Previously, we have also covered some of the world's largest reinsurers. The loss statistics in 2023 may not seem like much, but they are worrying, considering that the total recorded losses are still high. The number of deaths from natural disasters in 2023 exceeds the annual average over the past five years. The devastating impact of earthquakes is evident in the fact that they claimed 63,000 lives in 2023 which represents 85% of the total deaths in the year.

The deadly earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and Syria in February 2023 were considered the most devastating natural disasters of the year. In addition to causing economic losses amounting to $50 billion, the disaster ended up killing more than 55,000 people. Initially, the earthquake resulted in a loss of up to 1% of Turkey's GDP in 2023, Reuters reported on February 16, 2023. The Turkish lira hit a record low in February 2023. The earthquake was also cited as the largest contributor. to insured and uninsured losses experienced in the first half of 2023, according to a Reuters media report published on July 28, 2023.

On January 1, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck central Japan. CNBC reported that the earthquake was the strongest the region has witnessed in more than four decades. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a major tsunami warning. The Japanese government has asked thousands to be evacuated from the west coast of the country's main island of Honshu. While 30 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Wajima, tremors were also seen in buildings in Tokyo. Furthermore, an airport in Ishikawa was closed after cracks appeared on the runway.

Leading companies providing earthquake insurance services

The insurance industry plays an important role in reducing losses caused by earthquakes. According to a report by Straits Research, the global earthquake insurance market is expected to grow to $167.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031.

Typically, earthquake insurance covers the residence, personal property, and living expenses in the event that the home cannot be lived in as a result of the earthquake damage covered by the policy. Earthquake insurance is not usually part of standard homeowners' and renters' insurance policies and must be purchased separately. Companies offering earthquake insurance include Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (OTC:TKOMF), and Swiss Re Ltd (OTC:SSREY). Let's take a look at what these companies have been doing. You can also check out some of the best earthquake insurance companies heading into 2024.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is one of the largest property and casualty insurers worldwide with operations in 54 countries and territories. It helps protect against natural disasters including floods, forest fires and hail. Meanwhile, the company offers different types of earthquake coverage depending on the state. On February 22, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) reported that climate catastrophe events have been cited as a key factor guiding insurance purchasing decisions for middle market companies. Although more than half of these companies believe they are fully or extremely prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents, short- and long-term disaster events such as natural disasters remain a major concern for middle market companies.

Tokyo Marine Holdings (OTC:TKOMF) is a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone countries. The company's earthquake insurance covers earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, fires, post-earthquake explosions, volcanic eruptions as well as tsunamis. The premium rate depends on multiple factors such as the age of the facility, occupation, and construction stage in the area. In this regard, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is not covered. (OTC:TKOMF) Loss or damage to property due to civil commotion, any act of terrorism, military force, sabotage or sabotage.

Swiss Re Ltd (OTC:SSREY) is a well-known reinsurance and insurance company. The company's commercial insurance arm, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, served as the first insurer to offer frontier earthquake insurance through built-in seismometers. On February 28, Swiss Re Ltd. (OTC:SSREY) reported that the Philippines and the United States are the most economically vulnerable to weather-related natural disasters. While 3% of the Philippines' GDP is lost due to weather hazards, the United States faces an annual economic loss of $97 billion due to such events. You can also take a look at the most dangerous states for natural disasters in the United States.

Without further ado, let's move on to the 25 most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

25 earthquake-prone countries in the world

Our methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 25 most earthquake-prone countries in the world, we obtained data on earthquake occurrence from the Earthquake List. To illustrate a country's vulnerability to earthquakes, we identified sources of aggregate earthquakes of magnitude 4 or greater with epicenters located within 300 km of the country. The data is taken from the most recent year, 2023. Our source uses two main official databases to summarize earthquakes for each country and updates the records daily. Data for European countries were collected from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) country profiles for 2023. The second database belongs to the Earthquake Catalog of the United States Geographic Survey (USGS).

The 25 most earthquake-prone countries in the world are ranked in ascending order of their total earthquakes in 2023.

25 countries prone to earthquakes in the world25. Uzbekistan

Total earthquakes (2023): 197

On average, Uzbekistan records 169 earthquakes annually. In 2023, 197 earthquakes struck within 300 kilometers of the country. Hence, Uzbekistan is among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

24. Kyrgyzstan

Total earthquakes (2023): 214

Kyrgyzstan has experienced 1,922 earthquakes of magnitude four or greater in the past decade. In 2023, 214 earthquakes hit the country. Hence, Kyrgyzstan is another earthquake-prone country in the world.

23. Pakistan

Total earthquakes (2023): 221

221 earthquakes are expected to occur within 300 km of Pakistan in 2023. In the previous 10 years, the country was the victim of 2,412 earthquakes in total.

22. East Timor

Total earthquakes (2023): 243

East Timor is an earthquake-prone country in Southeast Asia. In 2023, the country recorded 243 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4 or more.

21. Russia

Total earthquakes (2023): 253

In 2023, 253 earthquakes occurred within 300 km of Russia. The country remains earthquake-prone with an annual average of 211 earthquakes per year.

20. Honduras

Total earthquakes (2023): 270

Honduras is one of the Central American countries that experienced 270 earthquakes in 2023. 2,531 earthquakes were recorded within 300 kilometers of the country in the past 10 years.

19. India

Total earthquakes (2023): 275

India will experience 275 earthquakes in 2023. In the past decade, a total of 2,780 earthquakes of magnitude four or more have struck a 300 km area of ​​the country.

18. Nicaragua

Total earthquakes (2023): 299

Nicaragua is located in Central America and is prone to earthquakes. On average, the country experiences 260 earthquakes per year, which explains the high vulnerability to earthquakes.

17. Iran

Total earthquakes (2023): 304

Iran is another Asian country that experienced many earthquakes in 2023. 304 earthquakes struck within 300 kilometers of the country in 2023.

16. El Salvador

Total earthquakes (2023): 338

On average, 316 earthquakes strike El Salvador annually. The country recorded a total of 338 earthquakes in 2023.

15. Tonga

Total earthquakes (2023): 353

The island nation of Tonga is prone to earthquakes. In 2023, 353 earthquakes hit the country.

14. Tajikistan

Total earthquakes (2023): 356

Tajikistan is a country in Central Asia that faces the risk of earthquakes. The country recorded 356 earthquakes in 2023.

13. Argentina

Total earthquakes (2023): 402

In 2023, 402 earthquakes struck within 300 kilometers of Argentina. Therefore, the country is one of the most earthquake-prone countries.

12. Afghanistan

Total earthquakes (2023): 414

Among all other countries, Afghanistan was one of the countries most affected by earthquakes in 2023. The country witnessed 414 earthquakes during the year.

11. China

Total earthquakes (2023): 473

China experiences 427 earthquakes annually on average. In 2023, 473 earthquakes were recorded within 300 kilometers of the country. Hence, China is another earthquake-prone country.

10. Peru

Total earthquakes (2023): 579

Peru remains vulnerable to earthquakes. The country recorded a total of 579 earthquakes in 2023. On average, the country experiences 561 earthquakes annually.

9. Syria

Total earthquakes (2023): 739

In 2023, Syria recorded 739 earthquakes. On average, the country experiences 99 earthquakes per year and is prone to earthquakes.

8. Guatemala

Total earthquakes (2023): 759

300 kilometers from Guatemala, 759 earthquakes occurred in 2023. The country experiences an annual average of 581 earthquakes per year and ranks among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

7. Papua New Guinea

Total earthquakes (2023): 818

Papua New Guinea is another earthquake-prone country. The country experienced 818 earthquakes in 2023. On average, 829 earthquakes strike Papua New Guinea every year.

6. Türkiye

Total earthquakes (2023): 877

Türkiye is ranked among the countries most vulnerable to earthquakes in the world. In 2023, the country experienced a total of 877 earthquakes. The earthquake that struck the country in February 2023 was a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

