MDC works with owners of earthquake-prone buildings





Masterton District Council Building Control Team [MDC] She started a project to “proactively work with owners of earthquake-prone buildings” in the region.

The purpose of the project is to ascertain whether the owners of these buildings want to carry out seismic strengthening work and what are the obstacles that may prevent them from doing so.

Contacting owners will help MDC understand how many buildings are likely to be repaired and how many will continue to pose a risk to the public and therefore require intervention.

Register of earthquake-prone buildings from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment [MBIE] Masterton appears to have 16 buildings with a seismic rating between 20 and 35 percent, as well as 17 buildings with a seismic rating between 0 and 20 percent.

“We begin interviewing building owners at the beginning of April 2024,” an MDC spokesperson said.

“We provide owners with a copy of their property file and a copy of the MBIE guidelines.

“We are highlighting possible options as outlined in the building code.”

These options are to strengthen the buildings within the required time frame, demolish the building to remove the hazard, or take measures to prevent access to the entire building or its earthquake-prone elements.

Although the process will begin in April, there is no set final date, the spokesman said.

“We will work with the company based on the date by which its seismic work must be completed.”

“We will likely prioritize work closer to the deadlines.”

Among buildings with ratings between 20 and 35 percent, the earliest date for completion of seismic work is 2029, and the latest is 2038.

The deadlines for most buildings with interest rates ranging from zero to 20 percent fall between 2031 and 2038.

However, two buildings should be completed by late February 2026 – the Masterton Town Hall at 64 Chapel Street, and the Shoe Clinic at 207 Queen Street.

The seismic rating is arrived at by comparing the old building with a newer building of similar design built to current seismic strengthening regulations.

If an old building has a rating of between zero and 20 percent, it is approximately 25 times more likely to collapse in an earthquake than a similar new building.

If it receives a rating of 20 to 34 percent, it is only 10 to 15 times more likely to collapse than a similar new building.

Buildings rated above 34 per cent may present some risks but do not need any mandatory works under the Building Code.

Masterton Mayor Gary Cavill said while the MDC initiative would be beneficial for business owners, central government could make some changes to make the process easier.

“Right now, it has been thrown back to the council to deal with earthquake legislation,” he said.

“We want to change the rules and legislation to make it less complicated for the council and business owners.

“Also, I think business owners will have a hard time making repairs because of the cost, and I don't want to see a lot of empty buildings in Masterton, so I think there might be benefit in getting some funding to help complete the works.”

While MDC will contact business owners to work through solutions, Caffell also advised them to proactively contact council with any questions or concerns.

Buildings in Masterton and their risk rating

Buildings vulnerable to earthquakes according to the register of the Ministry of Business and Innovation. Buildings in Masterton that have a seismic risk rating range from zero to 20 per cent. Listed here are the name on record, its location, and the deadline for completion of the seismic work.

Masterton Reformed Church, 37 Herbert Street, [08 December 2038]. Ordish & Stevens, 219 High Street, [13 October 2038]. AD Building, 162 Queen Street, [05 March 2031]. Mobility Wairarapa, 6 Raynal Street, [22 June 2038]. Simonsen and Yardley, 15 Hope Street, [12 October 2037]. My Ride, 45 Chapel Street, [14 April 2037]. The Pet Shop, 126 Dixon Street, [01 December 2035]. AAA Parts World, 148 Dixon Street, [01 December 2035]. Yard Office, 107 Ngaumotawa Road, [01 December 2035]. Yard Factory, 107 Ngaumotawa Road, [01 December 2035]. Donald Press Building, 31 Perry Street, [01 December 2035]. Bridgestone, 361 Queen Street, [01 December 2035]. Boat and Car Shed, 42 Bannister Street, [01 December 2035]. Hit Shop, 4 Chapel Street, [01 December 2035]. Masterton Miniature Rifle Club, 14 Cole Street, [01 December 2035]. Shoe Clinic, 207 Queen Street, [27 February 2026]. Masterton Municipal Buildings, 64 Chapel Street, [26 February 2026].

