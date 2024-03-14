Earthquake information: Strong mag. 5.4 Earthquake





Sarah (98.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (sideways) sway / 15-20 seconds: Felt 2 large tremors for about 5 seconds followed by another tremor 10 seconds later that lasted about 5 seconds | 5 users found this interesting.

Zagreb, Croatia. (381.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very strong shaking (MMI VII) / Shaking and rolling / 5-10 seconds: My dog ​​woke me up and ran. I feel the space around me being destroyed. It was 3:55. Because I know about the paintings, they are very active in the Balkans, I dressed myself and waited. 4:06.Earthquake. I know it's not Zagreb. That's it, we have 4 in one year. The next 1000 we don't count. | One user found this interesting.

Trebinje (41.4 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Swinging vertically and horizontally / 10-15 seconds: Woke me up from sleep, strong shaking, things on the walls were moving and everything in the apartment and my heart was beating like never before and otherwise I'm afraid of earthquakes. | One user found this interesting.

Tivat (62.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 15-20 seconds: The lateral vibration becomes stronger over time and also fades slowly after that. I woke up even though I was a very heavy sleeper. The vibration was very rhythmic/periodic. At the limit, some of the furniture made a lot of noise. | One user found this interesting.

Sarajevo, Hrašnica (98.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 10-15 seconds: One vertical bump happened and then a slight vibration when it was about to end within 5 seconds, the second wave of vibration came | One user found this interesting.

Split, Croatia (188.7 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: My apartment is on the 2nd floor. I'm watching TV in the living room. The building shook. The hanging light swayed lightly. I don't think I would feel that way if I was asleep, as I'm not a light sleeper. | One user found this interesting.

Bar (99.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (sideways) sway / 5-10 seconds: I was asleep and woke up. She shook as if she were on a ship. I turned on the light and saw that the chandelier was swinging. | One user found this interesting.

Montenegro (80.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Vibration of light (MMI IV): Get started | 2 users found this interesting.

Shkodër (124.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I was awake and my bed just shook. | 2 users found this interesting.

Becisi (80.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 30-60 seconds: moderate-strong | 2 users found this interesting.

Kamen, Grad Split, Dalmatian Split (186 km west-north or epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 5-10 seconds: The apartment you were in, shaking left and right. Very noticeable 2 users found this interesting.

Kukes, Albania (176 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): In bed. I felt things shaking and the birds outside disturbed 2 users found this interesting.

Dobrota, Kotor, Montenegro (77.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / I did not feel: I did not feel the earthquake, but my cat who was in bed with me felt it. They all jumped up and ran away thus waking me up. He was. Only after 4 am

Portonovi Marina (1412.8 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: We live on our boat and have been awakened by sudden sideways movements in the boat as if a very large vessel has passed us by. Lots of action in the water in the Bay of Kotor

Herzegovina-Novi (60.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / I did not feel: I slept peacefully, I woke up twice when my neighbor got up for work and once when he and another neighbor were talking about something, and in the morning I saw the news, and now it became clear what they were talking about, the earthquake is generally quieter)

Split, Stobrik (183.3 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (sideways) sway / 10-15 seconds: He was asleep in an RV. The entire car was shaking as if someone was pushing the side of the car from the outside. Duration is about 5 seconds then pause and shake for another 3 seconds.

Tivat (77.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds: I heard the noise first and then the house was shaking several seconds (stronger) and after a few seconds small vibrations)

Durres, Albania (207.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (sideways) sway / 1-2 minutes: The creaking of the bathroom door woke me up, and that's when I felt the slight sway. I got up and closed the door, watched things around the room for a second, and decided it was either okay or I was going to go be with Jesus with my family, so I laid down and slept. I pray that people are safe, but one thing is for sure – God is good, no matter what comes!

Bar (105.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 10-15 seconds: 4th floor, I woke up due to strange noises, the vibration was smooth so it took a few seconds to understand what was happening

Igalo, Montenegro (1696.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 minutes: It woke me up from a deep, deep sleep, and I felt rolling and shaking for a long time in my bed. I looked at my iPhone and the time showed exactly 4:05 AM. It was so intense! Stay on the 6th floor at Igalo Spa.

Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina (81 km west-north of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal (sideways) sway / 20-30 seconds: In a building on the 4th floor. Very long, rocking back and forth. Surprisingly, the bedroom chandelier swayed with the earthquake and there was no movement.

Durres Albania (208 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds: I woke up in the hotel room and thought it might still be just part of the dream. Felt like my bed shook 3 times. Just to make sure, I checked the time on my phone and it was 4:08. As soon as I woke up in the morning, I told my husband about it and we checked the Internet to see if there was an earthquake in the area. And there was already one.

Igalo Montenegro (77.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Vertical oscillation (up and down): I wonder how long it will last – should we get dressed and go out and will there be more intense movements and aftershocks

Budva (79.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III): I was sleeping, I opened my eyes because my bed was shaking. It took me a few seconds to wake up, and by the time I was standing in the door frame, everything had already stopped moving

Montenegro (103 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (sideways) sway / 5-10 seconds: I was not asleep at that moment. I live on the first floor on a mountain 50 or 30 meters above sea level.

Sarajevo (98.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 1-2 minutes: I woke up because the bed was shaking and it kept shaking for at least a minute and there was a rumbling noise and everything was shaking

Podgorica (77.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 10-15 seconds: Mild vibration. I was asleep when the earthquake started shaking and my shaking bed woke me up. I felt it for a while and then it calmed down.

Tivat, Montenegro (77.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Bed shaking and loud clattering of doors, especially the front door leading outside. We live on the third floor of an apartment house located on the side of a hill.

Dubrovnik (350.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 1-2 minutes: I am a tourist staying in Dubrovnik and I woke up from my bed shaking and the noise from other vibrations in the apartment. No harm, thank God, but terrifying

Near Plozen (8.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (sideways) oscillation / 5-10 seconds: Very weak shaking in Nikšić, it is an earthquake. It's very scary too, because I leave on the seventh floor

Medjugorje (509.3 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: We woke up in our bed on the 3rd floor of the hotel for a few minutes shaking our room (bed, pitches). Then, for the next 30 minutes, the walls and floors got a very quiet “moving back” noise. We were not in a panic.

Note: Only reports that contain latitude and longitude coordinate locations (2129 in total) can be used for statistics.

What is intensity and the Mercalli intensity scale? The amount of shaking that occurs on the surface due to an earthquake is called the intensity. It is usually measured on the so-called modified Mercalli intensity scale (MMI) ranging from 1 (imperceptible) to 10 (severe vibration), and is given in Roman numerals such as I, II,…IX, X, and is often displayed with color codes Ranging from light blue to dark red. The intensity of an earthquake depends mainly on the size and depth of the earthquake as well as the distance from the epicenter: the farther away, the less intense the shaking. Read more about the MMI scale!

Notes

Reports are filtered to exclude reports that are likely to be inaccurate or greatly exaggerated. Only reports with given latitude and longitude coordinate positions (2129 in total) can be used for geostatistics.

