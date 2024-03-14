A 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan





(Last updated on: March 14, 2024)

Anwarul Haq Ahdi, a member of the board of directors of the Afghanistan Trust Fund in Switzerland, says that the fund has so far received interest worth $270 million.

Ahadi told Radio Azadi on Wednesday that the benefits earned from the $3.5 billion could be used in Afghanistan if necessary.

“Some projects and some basic expenditures of the government or the government that they do not have the ability to pay and which are necessary for the people of Afghanistan are also used there. But in any case, these expenditures must be fully agreed upon by four members of the Board of Directors.

“At the last meeting, more than a month ago, on January 29, a decision was made that if the Afghan government could not repay the Asian Bank loan… and they insisted that we pay, then these funds could be used.

“Because the Asian Bank provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and we do not want the Asian Bank’s humanitarian aid to be cut off. “Of course, the same ruling was in the case of the World Bank, but this loan was paid by the government itself, so there was no need for us,” Ahadi told Radio Liberty.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahdi said the four board members must approve the spending of this money.

Turkish news channel TRT said in a report on Wednesday that officials involved in discussions on spending Afghanistan Trust Fund funds say that in order to stabilize Afghanistan's devastated financial system, it is necessary to release these funds.

But according to reports, the four board members, Dr. Anwarul Haq Ahdi, Dr. Shah Mehrabi, Dr. Jay Shambaugh, and Ambassador Alexandra Baumann, have been unable to agree on how to spend the money, nearly 18 months after the fund was established. box.

A source told TRT that while all board members agree not to touch this money, the interest earned should go toward helping the Afghan people.

After the Islamic Emirate returned to power in August 2021, $7 billion belonging to the Central Bank of Afghanistan was frozen in the United States, half of which was invested in a Swiss credit account.

The other half is allocated to be paid to the families of the victims of the September 11 attacks.

However, the Islamic Emirate tried in vain to release the fund.

During the Republic period, Da Afghanistan Bank, which is responsible for monetary stability in the country, kept this capital abroad as monetary support.

