Economic damage from the powerful Tokyo earthquake could exceed 1,000 trillion yen





A committee of the Japan Society of Civil Engineers has revised its estimates of economic damage from a powerful earthquake that occurred directly beneath the Tokyo area. It says long-term damage to the economy and assets could exceed 1,000 trillion yen, or roughly $6.8 trillion.

The committee used new data to revise assessments it made six years ago of major disasters in Japan.

In its 2018 assessment, the committee said damage from a major earthquake in Tokyo could reach 778 trillion yen, or more than $5.25 trillion, over 20 years.

The latest estimate of 1,001 trillion yen increased by 223 trillion yen, or nearly 30 percent. This figure does not include the impact of post-disaster reconstruction work.

Investing 21 trillion yen or more to improve public infrastructure, such as roads and ports, could reduce damage by 369 trillion yen, the committee said.

Experts have determined how much harm people could suffer, said Fuji Satoshi, a professor at Kyoto University, who chairs a subcommittee of the commission.

He expressed his hope that people would clearly realize the seriousness of such a situation and realize that preparing for a disaster would reduce the damage.

A government committee estimates there is a 70 percent chance of an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale hitting directly under the capital within 30 years.

In 2013, the government released its assessment of potential damage based on a scenario of a 7.3 magnitude tremor under the southern area of ​​the capital. The focus of such an earthquake would be within the Philippine Sea plate.

Violent tremors are expected to shake Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures.

If this happened during a stormy winter evening, an estimated 610,000 homes and other buildings could be destroyed or burned.

The death toll may reach 23 thousand. Of them, 16,000 people, or 70 percent, may die from the fires.

An additional 123,000 people will be injured, 58,000 will need rescue, and up to 7.2 million will need to be evacuated.

The earthquake would also paralyze water and electricity supplies and cause traffic chaos.

You will see severe congestion on the roads in central Tokyo for weeks. Rail services will be suspended for a period of one week to one month. There will also be serious shortages of food, water and fuel.

In 2018, a Society of Civil Engineers committee estimated that a massive earthquake in the Nankai Basin off western Japan would cause economic damage of 1,410 trillion yen, or $9.5 trillion.

The Committee is also reviewing this estimate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20240314_23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos