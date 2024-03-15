WHO report reveals gender inequalities at the root of global crisis in health and care





“A new report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), “Equity in health and care: gender and the undervaluation of health and care work” illustrates how gender inequalities in health and care work negatively affect women, health systems and health outcomes . The report highlights that underinvestment in health systems leads to a vicious cycle of unpaid work in health and care, reducing women's participation in the paid labor market, undermining women's economic empowerment and hindering gender equality. Women make up 67% of the paid global health and care workforce. In addition to this paid work, it is estimated that women perform an estimated 76% of all unpaid care activities. The work mainly performed by women is generally less paid and has poor working conditions. The report points out that low wages and demanding working conditions are common in the health and care sector. The devaluation of care, work primarily performed by women, has a negative impact on wages, working conditions, productivity and the sector's economic footprint. The report illustrates that decades of chronic underinvestment in health and health care are contributing to a growing global care crisis. With progress towards universal health coverage (UHC) stagnating, resulting in 4.5 billion people lacking full coverage of basic health services, women could take on even more unpaid care work. The harmful effect of weak health systems combined with increasing unpaid work in health and care additionally harms the health of caregivers and the quality of services. “The 'Fair share' report highlights how gender-equitable investment in health and care work would reset the value of health and care and drive more equitable and inclusive economies,” said Jim Campbell, WHO's Health Workforce Director. “We call on leaders, policy makers and employers to take investment action: it's time for a fair share of health and care.” The report presents policy levers for better evaluation of health and care: Improve working conditions for all forms of health and care work, especially for highly feminized occupations To more fairly include women in the paid workforce Improve working conditions and wages for the health and care workforce and ensure equal pay for work of equal value Address the gender gap in care, support quality care work and support the rights and well-being of carers Ensure that national statistics take into account, measure and value all work in health and care Invest in strong public health systems Investments in health and care systems not only accelerate progress on UHC, but redistribute unpaid work in health and care. When women participate in paid health and care, they are economically empowered and health outcomes are better. Health systems must recognize, value and invest in all forms of health work and care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/13-03-2024-who-report-reveals-gender-inequalities-at-the-root-of-global-crisis-in-health-and-care-work The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos