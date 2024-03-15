A new manual has been released to support the diagnosis of mental, behavioral and neurodevelopmental disorders added to ICD-11





The World Health Organization (WHO) today published a new, comprehensive diagnostic manual for mental, behavioral and neurodevelopmental disorders: “ Clinical Descriptions and Diagnostic Requirements for ICD-11 Mental Disorders, Behavioral Disorders, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-11 CDDR)“. The manual has been developed using the latest available scientific evidence and best clinical practice and is designed to support qualified mental health professionals and other healthcare professionals in recognizing and diagnosing mental, behavioral and neurodevelopmental disorders in clinical settings. “An accurate diagnosis is often the first critical step toward receiving appropriate care and treatment. By supporting clinicians in recognizing and diagnosing mental, behavioral and neurodevelopmental disorders, this new ICD-11 diagnostic manual will ensure more people have access to the quality care and treatment they need,” said Dévora Kestel, Director of the Division of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, World Health Organization. The new diagnostic guidelines, which reflect the ICD-11 updates, include the following features: Diagnosis guidelines for several new categories added to ICD-11, including complex post-traumatic stress disorder, gaming disorder, and prolonged grief disorder. This allows for improved support for healthcare professionals to better recognize the various clinical features of these disorders, which may have been previously undiagnosed and untreated.

Adopting a life course approach to mental, behavioral, and neurological disorders, including attention to how the disorders present in childhood, adolescence, and older adults.

Providing culturally relevant guidelines for each disorder, including how disorder presentations may differ systematically by cultural background.

Incorporating dimensional approaches, for example in personality disorders, recognizing that many symptoms and disorders exist on a continuum with typical functioning. The ICD-11 CDDR is intended for mental health professionals and qualified non-specialist health professionals such as primary care physicians responsible for making these diagnoses in clinical settings, as well as other health care professionals in clinical and non-clinical roles such as nurses, occupational therapists and social workers, who must understand the nature and symptoms of mental, behavioral, and neurodevelopmental disorders even if they do not diagnose themselves. The ICD-11 CDDR was developed and field-tested using a rigorous, multidisciplinary and participatory approach involving hundreds of experts and thousands of clinicians from around the world. Notes: The CDDR is the clinical version of ICD-11 and is therefore complementary to the statistical reporting of health information, which is called the linearization of mortality and morbidity statistics (MMS).

The Eleventh Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) of the World Health Organization (WHO) is the global standard for recording and reporting diseases and health conditions. It provides standardized nomenclature and a common health language for healthcare professionals worldwide.

ICD-11 was adopted at the World Health Assembly in May 2019, and officially entered into force in January 2022.

