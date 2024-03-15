Earthquake in Hunterdon County, New Jersey on March 14, 2024





🔴The epicenter was northeast of Whitehouse Station 🔴It was caused by the Ramapo Fault 🔴The tremor was felt throughout Hunterdon County

An earthquake shook parts of Hunterdon County Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The 2.2 magnitude quake was centered 2.5 miles northeast of Whitehouse Station at 3 p.m. off Oldwick Road, according to a USGS map. Dozens of reports of impact have been reported from Annandale, Clinton, Glen Gardner, Hampton, Lebanon, Pittstown and Ringos.

Tewksbury police and New Jersey 101.5 listeners reported they felt the earthquake and heard a loud explosion. Police were unable to determine the source of the explosion sound.

Police also reported calls in Chester Township, Clinton Township, Lebanon Township and Washington Township.

Impact reports from the 3/14/24 earthquake

Impact reports from the 3/14/24 (USGS) Ramapo Fault earthquake

Dan Zarrow, chief meteorologist at New Jersey 101.5, said the quake was likely caused by slip along the Ramapo Fault, which runs directly through that area.

“Although M2.2 is very low on the Richter scale, it can cause slight vibration and destructive sounds,” Zarrow said.

Epicenter at Whitehouse Station 03/14/24

Epicenter at Whitehouse Station 3/14/24 (USGS) Earthquakes occur in New Jersey

New Jersey's last major earthquake was a magnitude 2.3 on August 30, 2022, in the White Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County, also along the Ramapo Fault.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake centered north of Yonkers, New York, shook parts of North Jersey in the early morning hours of May 19, 2023.

The strongest earthquake ever recorded in New Jersey was a magnitude 4.8 in 1938. The epicenter was just southeast of Trenton and could be felt from northern Delaware to Jersey City. No serious damage or injuries were reported.

Previous reports by Eric Scott were used in this report

