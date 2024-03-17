Schiff: Schumer's criticism should be like an earthquake in Israel





Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that while he “wouldn't go as far” as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently called for new elections in Israel, he believes the remarks should serve as an “earthquake.” in Israel”

“And while I will not go as far as the leader in timing the election, the fact that Israel's staunchest advocate in the US Congress, Chuck Schumer, should make these statements should be an earthquake in Israel.” This came in an interview with the “State of the Union” program on CNN. “We are Israel’s most important ally. We recognize Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Schumer said last week that it was time for new elections, claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “lost his way.” These statements sparked criticism from Republicans, who claimed that Schumer was trying to interfere in the Israeli elections.

In what he described as a “major speech” about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Schumer said Netanyahu was in coalition with “far-right extremists” and “was very willing to tolerate civilian casualties in Gaza.” Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the history of the United States, sided with President Biden's call for a temporary halt to the fighting and pushed for a two-state solution in the region.

“I want to highlight that Chuck Schumer placed the responsibility for this war exactly where it belongs, namely with the Hamas terrorists who attacked, killed, raped, and tortured Israelis on October 7, and are still holding hostages, and continue in a cowardly manner to oppress them.” “They are using the Palestinian people as human shields, and Hamas terrorists are hiding behind women and children in Gaza,” Schiff said on Sunday. He added: “Therefore, the responsibility falls on Hamas. But I also agree with Leader Schumer's statements regarding the need to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza.

The attack launched by the Palestinian Hamas movement on October 7 on southern Israel led to the deaths of about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, while about 250 others were taken hostage. The Israeli retaliatory bombing of Gaza led to the deaths of more than 31,000 Palestinians in the Strip, according to the Associated Press. Hamas, a US-designated terrorist group, has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Schiff said the United States is committed to Israel at a “high level” and recognizes the “need” for a two-state solution.

“This is ultimately the way to not only resolve this conflict, but to prevent future conflicts from occurring. So, I think these statements are very important.” “And since I won’t go any further, I also recognize the importance of them coming from this amazing hero.” “

Schiff, the Democratic candidate for the California Senate race, is competing for the seat vacated by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), which is currently held by appointed Senator LaFonza Butler (D-CA). Butler chose to decline the initial offer.

Netanyahu called Schumer’s comments “completely inappropriate” in a separate interview with “State of the Union.”

“It is inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there. This is something the Israeli public does on its own.”

He continued: “We are not a banana republic.” “I believe that the only government we must work to overthrow now is the terrorist tyranny in Gaza.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. all rights are save. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4537891-schiff-schumer-criticism-should-be-an-earthquake-in-israel/

