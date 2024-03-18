Taylor Swift's performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles made the ground shake like an earthquake, Caltech study says





LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Taylor Swift's fans shook her so hard in Los Angeles last year that seismologists say they moved the earth.

About 70,000 fans jumped and danced so enthusiastically during “Shake It Off” at SoFi Stadium that the tremors were equivalent to a 0.85-magnitude earthquake.

In fact, since this shaking lasted for several minutes, the movement exhibited strength equivalent to a larger earthquake.

“Keep in mind that this energy was released over the course of a few minutes compared to one second for an earthquake of this size,” said Gabrielle Tibb, of the California Institute of Technology. “Based on the maximum strength of the shaking, the strongest earthquake was equivalent to a magnitude 2 earthquake.” Research team leader.

Each song had its own seismic signature — not based on the instruments or speaker volume, but on the fans jumping and dancing. The scientists were able to match 43 of the 45 songs played on August 5, 2023, to patterns in their spectrograms.

The study was conducted at the request of the California Office of Emergency Services, following reports of a Swift concert in Seattle causing a 2.3-magnitude earthquake in July 2023.

The Caltech team set up sensors at SoFi and paired that data with information from the state's existing regional seismic network.

The group also compared data from Swift's show to Metallica's concert at SoFi a few weeks later. The heavy metal band's performance generated much less vibration, although their attendance was reportedly higher at nearly 78,000 fans thanks to some additional standing room sections.

Again, this is not a reflection of the size of the concert or the passion of the fans. That's likely because headbanging by metalheads doesn't move the ground as powerfully as dancing and jumping Swifties, Tip says.

