An earthquake shakes Florida and affects a nearby Disney resort





It's not often you hear about earthquakes in Florida, but the US Geological Survey reported an earthquake off the east coast of Florida this week, and its effects were felt at a Disney resort.

When you're thinking about planning a vacation to Disney World, you're probably considering the number of days you'll spend, the cost of tickets, the Disney Resort hotel you'd like to stay at, the number of people in your travel party, and whether you'll be making any advance reservations to eat at one of the Disney World vacation rentals. Disney World Restaurants.

You probably don't think about the possibility of an earthquake during your visit to Florida.

Guests who visit Disney World during hurricane season — from June 1 to November 30 each year — often keep the thought of a potential hurricane in the back of their minds when planning their trips, especially if they are traveling to Disney World in September when a number of historically large hurricanes have developed and impacted On parks.

It's less common to hear about an earthquake at Disney World — or in Florida, for that matter.

There have been 22 earthquakes reported in Florida since 1992, just north of the Florida border in Alabama, or off the coast in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The most recent earthquake reported in Florida before this week's quake was a magnitude 1.8, recorded in September 2020.

But this week, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded just over 100 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. So, while the quake wasn't felt by residents of Cinderella Castle, it was felt by residents of Disney's Vero Beach Resort, located two hours southeast of Disney World.

Disney's Vero Beach is described as “an elegant, old-fashioned retreat located on Florida's picturesque Atlantic Treasure Coast near the charming community of Vero Beach,” where guests are invited to “get away from it all in spacious residences that offer the comforts of home with a perfect beach practically on their doorstep.”

According to Jacksonville Today, the complaining was reported by people from Palm Coast to Vero Beach.

Fortunately, the USGS says there is no risk of damage or loss of life due to the event that occurred Wednesday morning.

Florida remains one of the states with the fewest recorded earthquakes. But when it comes to tornadoes, Florida is the state with the most tornadoes.

According to Finder.com, “Florida has the largest number of hurricanes in the United States, with 120 hurricanes making landfall in Florida, or 40.4% of all U.S. hurricanes. Of those 120 hurricanes, 37 were at least Category 3 major hurricanes, while 47 hurricanes were Category 1 hurricanes and 36 were Category 2 hurricanes.

