Earthquake drills are “games” that should be taken seriously





Officials and staff of national government agencies participate in regular earthquake drills to measure the effectiveness of their established procedures amid devastating ground shaking. (Pakistan International Airlines photo)

The Philippines ranks first among 193 countries when it comes to disaster risk based on the Global Risk Index in 2023. This annual assessment covers all UN member states and more than 99 percent of the world's population.

In a country where natural disasters strike without warning, the importance of preparedness cannot be overstated.

Earthquakes, in particular, are unpredictable and can produce devastating consequences within seconds, leaving communities reeling in their wake.

Due to its geographical context, the Philippines is vulnerable to strong and damaging earthquakes. As of December 2023, earthquakes in the Philippines have a 9.7 out of 10 hazard index score.

But amidst this danger lies a powerful tool – earthquake training – capable of enabling individuals, families and organizations to confront major earthquakes with flexibility and preparedness.

At its core, earthquake training is a proactive measure designed to instill essential knowledge and skills, enabling a rapid and effective response when the ground begins to shake.

The Nationwide Synchronized Earthquake Drill or NSED is a quarterly exercise led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) to enhance disaster awareness and preparedness among the general public. It also aims to enhance the preparedness of local governments in the event of strong ground shaking and its secondary risks such as fires, tsunamis and liquefaction.

This national activity was initially conceived during the Arroyo administration following the devastating earthquake that struck Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on May 27, 2006.

By establishing this instinctive response through repeated practice, earthquake drills help mitigate the risk of injury from falling objects or collapsing structures, increasing the chances of survival during initial tremors.

Beyond personal safety, earthquake drills also highlight the importance of preparedness within the broader context of a community or organization. Through these simulations, participants learn to identify evacuation routes, assembly points and emergency procedures tailored to their specific environment. This knowledge then enables individuals to act quickly and decisively, reducing chaos and confusion in the aftermath of a seismic event.

Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, Director of Civil Defense, said: “Different programmes, activities and methods will continue to be implemented to enhance preparedness. You can also hope that we will continue to discover things that will help to further enrich the different aspects in the field of disaster risk management and reduction.” and Executive Director NDRRMC.

(Different programmes, activities and methods will continue to be implemented to enhance preparedness. You can also hope that we will continue to discover things that will help enrich different aspects in the field of DRRM.

“Our efforts to strengthen the capacity of every community towards a ready and safe Philippines will never stop,” Nepomuceno added.

(Our efforts to strengthen the capacity of every community towards a ready and safe Philippines will never stop.)

