Taylor Swift's SoFi performances caused earthquake-like activity





It looks like the Seattle Swifties aren't the only fans who know how to shake it down to seismic proportions.

A recent study by researchers from the California Institute of Technology found that Taylor Swift fans in Los Angeles also caused earthquake-like activity when the star took over Inglewood's SoFi Arena for six nights in August. California Institute of Technology seismologist Gabrielle Tibb led the study, “Shake to the Beat: Exploring Seismic Signals and the Response of Stadiums to Concerts and Music Fans.”

Swift's show on Aug. 5, 2023, the third night of her mini-residency at SoFi, was the focus of the study published Wednesday. The “Shake It Off” star played to an audience of nearly 70,000 fans, who sang and danced to dozens of her songs. The display signals were recorded on seismic network stations 9 kilometers (about 5.6 miles) from the stadium, and on “powerful motion sensors placed near and inside the stadium,” the summary says.

A statement about the study said that Tip and his fellow researchers were able to identify the “seismic signature” of each song performed at the hours-long concert. Caltech also found that the seismic activity was likely the result of Swift's “dance and jumping movements” from the SoFi crowd, rather than the pulses and echoes emanating from the stadium's sound system.

The Caltech researchers also calculated the “radiated energy” of each song in terms of equal earthquake strength. Swift's upbeat song “Shake It Off” led to the “largest domestic strength of 0.851,” the study said.

“Keep in mind that this energy was released within a few minutes compared to one second for an earthquake of this size,” Tip explained. “Based on the maximum strength of shaking, the strongest earthquake was equivalent to a magnitude 2 earthquake.”

The Seattle Times reported that Swift's fans in Seattle danced, jumped and shook so much last July that a nearby seismometer linked their activity to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale. This “Swift earthquake” prompted the California Office of Emergency Services to gauge research interest among its seismic network operators for Swift’s SoFi offerings. In response to the call, Tip and her teammates installed motion sensors inside Inglewood Stadium before Swift arrived.

Since its launch in March 2023, Swift's ongoing tour of Eras has produced more than just scientific studies. The Eras Tour reportedly boosted local economies, broke tour revenue records and earned Swift a place in the billionaires' club.

“This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creative and freest I've ever felt,” Swift said of her tour when she was named Time magazine's 2023 Person of the Year in December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2024-03-18/taylor-swift-sofi-shows-caused-earthquake-like-activity-caltech-study-says

