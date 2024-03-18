Where was the most violent earthquake in the history of the Mediterranean recorded?





History tells us that in 365 AD, the Mediterranean was rocked by a thunderous earthquake whose magnitude, according to some more recent estimates, exceeded 8 Richter degrees. The earthquake and tsunami that followed killed tens of thousands of people, destroying Alexandria in Egypt and many other cities.

However, new research now suggests that some previous assumptions about the quake and its seismic legacy may not be correct, and the findings could mean dramatic changes in earthquake and tsunami patterns in the region.

Where did this earthquake happen?

But the latest evidence suggests that a set of “natural faults” southwest of Crete may have been the cause of the uplift of vast areas of Fossil Beach along the coast of Crete.

By studying fossil shorelines exposed by seismic uplift and applying radiocarbon dating techniques, researchers have been able to work backwards to more precisely understand how the soil actually moved to produce this landscape.

The rise of the land around the beaches, some 9 metres, has exposed and killed huge quantities of marine creatures, whose shells and skeletons reveal vital evidence.

Vermitids and corals were collected from a total of eight sites around Crete, providing researchers with 32 new data points regarding geological ages. Computer modeling was then used to adapt these dates and locations to likely seismic activity, also taking into account historical literature on earthquakes in the region.

research results

The findings suggest that a series of earthquakes in the first centuries of the millennium may have caused the uprising, before the legendary earthquake of 365 AD, which was previously shown to be the culprit.

What is the Pacific Ring of Fire and why do the most catastrophic earthquakes on the planet occur there?

The new hypothesis is supported by other evidence, including the apparent abandonment of the ancient port of Vallasarna around AD 66, although the research team admits that the data is by no means conclusive at this stage.

Until a few years ago, most seismologists agreed that the Hellenic subduction zone under the island of Crete caused a massive earthquake, estimated at more than 8.0 Richter magnitude.

In other words, normal plates in the area may be capable of more destruction than previously thought, and the 365 earthquake, which does not appear to have exposed these fossilized beach fragments, may have arisen from ordinary thrusts flowing deep into the sea. It is not from the Hellenic subduction zone as many believe.

Now the Richter scale or the Mercalli scale: which is more suitable for measuring earthquakes?

While the risk from the Hellenic subduction zone may be less than previously thought, the risk from natural failures may be greater than we realized, especially with regard to bulk times, which has been observed in previous studies.

The researchers want to see more seismic measurements and recordings made in the Mediterranean region, especially away from the coast.

