A small earthquake shakes parts of New York State





What is this shaking? Scientists say a small earthquake has already struck parts of New York State early Saturday. But this happens here more often than you might expect.

Such tremors can occur in the Northeast, as evidenced by a spike in seismic activity over the past few years in New York State alone. A report published in SI Live says that 45 earthquakes have been recorded in just two years, as of October 2023.

The US Geological Survey says the latest earthquake occurred in Rensselaer Falls. This comes just two months after a small 1.7 magnitude earthquake struck Astoria, Queens, causing reports of explosions in the area, according to PIX11.

A small earthquake hits upstate New York

According to the USGS, a small earthquake occurred north of Rensselaer Falls in St. Lawrence County, at 3:12 a.m. Saturday. The earthquake measured 1.5 on the Richter scale, which is considered very mild.

See also: Has New York ever been hit by a tsunami?

Saturday's quake hit an area not too far from Quebec's western seismic zone, which can produce larger quakes that can be felt up and down the East Coast, especially here in New York. In early February, NBC reported that parts of upstate New York felt shaking, as an earthquake was reported near Huntingdon, Quebec.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale, and occurred at a depth of about four and a half miles. Areas near Chateaugay, Malone, Ellenberg and other parts near Route 11 and the St. Lawrence Valley reported ground movement, according to NBC.

According to information collected on the Weatherboy website, there have been more than 550 earthquakes within New York from 1737 through 2016.

SEE ALSO: National Weather Service Says Extremely Rare February Tornado Hit New York State

The following video is a YouTube documentary from the Deep Dive channel, exploring why earthquakes are so dangerous in the eastern United States.

44 of the largest earthquakes that shook New York State

New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher that have struck the state.

Gallery Credit: Credit – Polly McAdams

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wpdh.com/earthquake-in-new-york/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos