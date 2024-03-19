Taylor Swift's crowd at her Eras Tour caused earthquake-like tremors. These five songs rocked SoFi Stadium more than most.





Taylor Swift is known to have an active fan base, but how much energy can 70,000 Swift generate? A group of scientists in California may have an answer based on earthquake-like signals from her Los Angeles Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium on August 5, 2023.

After Swift's concerts at Seattle's Lumen Field in July caused seismic activity, a research team from the California Institute of Technology sought to better understand the causes of a “concert earthquake.” The team recorded vibrations from motion sensors it set up near and inside SoFi Stadium as well as regional seismic network stations and was able to detect 43 of the 45 songs Swift sang during her concert.

By calculating the energy released during each song at the Los Angeles concert, researchers at Caltech could interpret each as the local force of an earthquake that would have radiated the same energy, according to their research article published in Seismological Research Letters on March 13.

Through these calculations, the study found the most active signals during these songs:

“Shake It Off” has a power of 0.851 “You Belong with Me” has a power of 0.849 “Love Story” has a power of 0.800 “Cruel Summer” has a power of 0.741″22″ and a power of 0.741″22″ with a power of 0.645.

The energy released during each song takes a few minutes, rather than one second in the case of an earthquake, explained Gabrielle Tibb, a seismologist at the Caltech Seismic Laboratory who supervised the study. “So the magnitude calculated from the maximum amplitude of the vibration is much lower (about -2),” she told CBS News.

The researchers determined that crowd movement was the main source of the party's vibration signals, not the speaker system and its instruments.

They also analyzed three other SoFi concerts in the summer of 2023: Morgan Wallen, Metallica, and Beyoncé.

“Overall, the results for these concerts are similar to those for Swift’s and support the audience source hypothesis,” the research article said. “The (local volume) of the songs was in the same range as Swift's concerts, although none of them matched or exceeded Swift's strongest signal.”

Swift's Eras Tour broke several records, including becoming the first to gross more than $1 billion, according to Pollstar. Swift is currently on a short break from performing, with the tour kicking off again on May 9 in Paris after releasing her eleventh studio album, Tortured Poets Oath, on April 19.

