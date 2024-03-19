



Japan now boasts a new tallest skyscraper, the Mori JB Tower. Rising to a height of 325.2 meters (1,066 feet) in Tokyo, the building is designed to reduce grid-based energy use with sustainability features and to be resilient to the country's earthquakes.

Mori JP Tower was designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners and is located in the Azabudai Hills, a thriving new area filled with green spaces that also includes buildings designed by Heatherwick Studio, as well as two other high-rise towers.

The new skyscraper features a glass facade and overall form intended to evoke the shape and symmetry of a lotus flower, with a crown of four curved glass “petals.” Its exterior is also illuminated by sets of built-in lighting, designed by American lighting design company L'Observatoire International to glow pleasantly at night.

Inside, it has 64 floors and hosts a mix of residential and office space, with hospitality company Aman describing the upper 11 floors as Aman luxury residences.

The interior design of Mori JP Tower includes residential and office spaces

Jason O'Rear

It is important to note that although the Mori JB Tower is the tallest skyscraper in Japan, confusingly, it is not the tallest structure. That honor goes to the Tokyo Skytree, which reaches 634 meters (2,080 feet) high, while Tokyo Tower is also 332.9 meters (1,092 feet) high. Both operate as broadcast and observation towers and are not included by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat in its height ratings as they do not meet the minimum occupancy rate of at least 50%.

In fact, the height of the Mori GB Tower may not seem impressive in isolation – it is the 134th tallest building in the world – but it is when you consider the challenges of building in a seismic zone like Tokyo. According to developer Mori, it will continue to work as usual even in the event of a severe earthquake such as the Great East Japan Earthquake, which was a devastating 9.0 magnitude earthquake in 2011.

To ensure that the skyscraper remained standing no matter what, the structural steel tubes were filled with high-strength concrete and a number of dampers were installed to reduce the impact. Its foundations are also great. In addition, it contains an emergency shelter suitable for up to 3,600 people, as well as a warehouse for disaster relief supplies.

“High-strength steel and concrete components are deployed to stabilize the structures, and vibration control devices are placed in key areas where vibration during earthquakes can be efficiently reduced, resulting in high vibration resistance,” Mori explains. “In addition, large-scale vibration control devices known as ‘active mass dampers’ will help reduce the sway that occurs at the tops of buildings during strong winds.”

The Mori JP Tower houses an emergency shelter for more than 3,000 people in the event of a severe earthquake

Jason O'Rear

Azabudai Hills has achieved the LEED Platinum Green Building standard for its sustainability features. All electricity is provided by renewable energy, heat is extracted from the sewer system, rainwater is stored and treated to irrigate the green spaces, and wastewater from residences will be collected and used in bathrooms on the office floors.

Sources: Billy Clark & ​​Company, Murray

