Uncategorized
Famine in Gaza is inevitable, with immediate and long-term health consequences
The the latest Integrated Food Safety Classification (IPC) partnership analysis released today warns that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic, that the north of Gaza faces inevitable starvation, and that the rest of the Strip is also threatened.
“The IPC's announcement reflects the dire situation facing the people of Gaza,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Before this crisis, there was enough food in Gaza to feed the population. Malnutrition was a rare occurrence. Now people are dying and many more are sick. More than a million people are expected to face catastrophic starvation if not allowed significantly more food to enter Gaza.”
Before hostilities in recent months, 0.8% of children under the age of 5 were acutely malnourished. Today's report shows that as of February in the northern provinces that figure is between 12.4 and 16.5%.
Without a significant and immediate increase in the delivery of food, water and other essential supplies, conditions will continue to deteriorate. Almost all households already skip meals on a daily basis, and adults cut back on meals so that children can eat.
The current situation will have long-term consequences on the lives and health of thousands of people. Right now, children are dying from the combined effects of malnutrition and disease. Malnutrition makes people more vulnerable to serious illness, slow recovery, or death when infected with disease. The long-term effects of malnutrition, low consumption of nutrient-rich foods, repeated infections and lack of hygiene and sanitation services slow down the overall growth of children. This threatens the health and well-being of the entire future generation.
WHO and partners carry out high-risk missions to deliver medicine, fuel and food for health workers and their patients, but our requests for supplies are often blocked or refused. Damaged roads and ongoing fighting, including in and near hospitals, mean deliveries are few and slow.
The IPC report confirms what we, our UN partners and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been witnessing and reporting for months. When our missions reach hospitals, we meet exhausted and hungry health workers who ask us for food and water. We see patients trying to recover from life-threatening surgeries and limb losses, or those with cancer or diabetes, mothers who have just given birth, or newborns, all suffering from hunger and the diseases that accompany it.
WHO, as a partner of the Nutrition Cluster, is currently supporting the Nutrition Stabilization Center in Rafah to treat children with severe acute malnutrition with medical complications, who are at the highest risk of immediate death if not treated urgently. We are supporting the establishment of two additional centers: one in northern Gaza at the Kamal Adwan Hospital and one at the International Medical Corps Field Hospital in Rafah. WHO supports the pediatric departments of Al-Aqsa and Al-Najjar Hospitals through the provision of nutritional supplies and medicines, as well as the training of medical staff, and the promotion of appropriate infant and young child feeding practices, including breastfeeding.
WHO has trained health workers how to recognize and treat malnutrition with complications. WHO supports hospitals and centers with medical supplies for children undergoing treatment.
Additional nutrition and stabilization centers need to be added in all key hospitals in Gaza. Communities themselves will need support to scale up malnutrition management at the local level.
The WHO and other UN partners are again asking Israel to open more crossings and speed up the entry and delivery of water, food, medical supplies and other humanitarian aid to and from Gaza. As occupying powers, it is their responsibility under international law to allow the passage of supplies, including food. Recent efforts to deliver by air and sea are welcome, but only the expansion of land crossings will allow large-scale deliveries to prevent starvation. Now is the time to act.
###
Note to editors
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a multi-partner initiative to improve food and nutrition security analysis and decision-making. Using the IPC classification and analytical approach, governments, UN agencies, non-governmental organizations, civil society and other relevant actors work together to determine the severity and magnitude of acute and chronic food insecurity and acute malnutrition in a country, according to internationally recognized standards.
As a member of the IPC Partnership, WHO provided technical expertise and information on the health situation for this evaluation. The conflict presents extreme limitations to the ability to provide life-saving health care to the population. In February 2024, attacks on health facilities, infrastructure and services continued, causing 58% of hospitals in Gaza to be out of service, especially in the northern provinces (75% of hospitals out of service). According to the data of the Healthcare Cluster, as of March 5, 2024, only 2 hospitals and not a single Health Center were fully functional. Acute respiratory infections and diarrheal diseases are widespread among children under the age of five, exposing them to high-risk nutritional deterioration.
Full IPC recommendations
Famine can be stopped – both in the immediate future and requiring urgent and proactive measures by the parties to the conflict and the international community. They must immediately contain the rapidly escalating hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip, muster political support to end hostilities, mobilize the necessary resources and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.
Overall recommendations
- Restore humanitarian access to the entire Gaza Strip.
- Halt the rapid deterioration of food, health and nutrition security leading to excess mortality through: rebuilding health, nutrition and WASH services and protecting civilians; and supply of safe, nutritious and sufficient food to the entire population in need.
- Sustained supply of sufficient quantities of aid, including but not limited to food, medicine, specialized food products, fuel and other necessities should allow entry and movement throughout the entire Gaza Strip by road. Commercial goods traffic should also be fully restored to meet the required amount of goods.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/18-03-2024-famine-in-gaza-is-imminent–with-immediate-and-long-term-health-consequences
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Unilever spins off ice cream business and creates technology-enabled productivity program
- Famine in Gaza is inevitable, with immediate and long-term health consequences
- The United States hopes for a partnership with Niger
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Google was discussing allowing Noindex in Robots.txt
- 'Horrible cost': Austin blasts Putin over troop losses
- Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish militant positions in Iraq after attack kills soldier, wounds 4
- Ozark and actor creator, Aggie Marc Menchaca catches up with his Alma Mater
- Bergeron is retiring after five seasons as a hockey leader in Miami
- Fashion designer Dries Van Noten withdraws from eponymous brand
- Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Alexander Chaubel sells 50,000 shares of Aquestive stock
- Brexit and devolution: where are we?