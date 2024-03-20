Earthquake information: Strong mag. 5.4 Earthquake





Date and timeMagDepthDistanceLocationDetailsMap February 4, 01:01 AM (Karachi)

February 3, 8:01 p.m

3.1

10 km, 245 km (152 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 22 km northwest of Harnai, Balochistan. December 15, 2023, 08:43 am (Karachi)

December 15, 2023 03:43 PM |

4.3

10 km 141 km (88 mi) to East Pakistan, 22 km south of Mastung, Balochistan Information October 20, 2023 at 03:09 pm (Karachi)

October 20, 2023 at 10:09 pm |

3.2

10 km 226 km (140 mi) to East Pakistan, 59 km east of Quetta, Balochistan Information August 2, 2023 at 02:56 pm (Karachi)

2 August 2023, 09:56 GMT

4.9

10 km 109 km (68 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 57 km southwest of Quetta, Balochistan Information March 31, 2023 at 10:01 pm (Karachi)

March 31, 2023 at 5:01 PM GMT

3.6

10 km 153 km (95 mi) to the northeast of Pakistan, 50 km northwest of Quetta, Balochistan 1 report Information December 25, 2021 at 11:39 am (Karachi)

December 25, 2021 06:39 PM |

4.6

10 km 210 km (131 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 44 km northeast of Quetta, Balochistan 12 Reports Information May 27, 2021 at 01:54 pm (Karachi)

May 27, 2021 at 08:54 GMT

4.8

10 km 114 km (71 mi) to the northeast of Balochistan, Pakistan 2 information reports November 14, 2020, 07:56 am (Karachi)

November 14, 2020 02:56 PM |

5.4

10 km 210 km (130 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 15 km southwest of Alik Gond, Balochistan 112 Information Report 16 March 2019 11:00 am (Karachi)

16 March 2019 at 06:00 GMT

4.8

10 km, 204 km (127 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 25 km southeast of Mach, Balochistan

December 17, 2018 07:12 PM |

4.5

10 km 216 km (134 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 35 km northeast of Mach, Balochistan 2 Information Report November 7, 2017 at 11:58 pm (Karachi)

November 7, 2017 at 6:58 pm |

4.7

10 km 109 km (68 mi) to East Pakistan, 42 km east of Noushki, Balochistan Information August 18, 2016 at 03:58 am (Karachi)

August 17, 2016 at 10:58 pm

4.5

10 km, 140 km (87 mi) to NE Pakistan, 36 km south of Kaman, Balochistan, Information 11 July 2016, 02:33 am (Karachi)

July 10, 2016 at 9:33 pm

4.7

10 km 170 km (106 mi) northeast of Pakistan, 16 km southeast of Kaman, Balochistan Information May 13, 2016 at 12:01 pm (Karachi)

May 13, 2016, 07:01 GMT

5.4

10 km154 km (96 mi) to northeastern Pakistan, 37 km south of Kaman, Balochistan Information May 13, 2016 at 11:59 am (Karachi)

May 13, 2016, 06:59 GMT

5.3

10 km 153 km (95 mi) to NE Pakistan, 28 km south of Kaman, Balochistan 1 Information Report May 20, 2015 at 06:19 pm (Karachi)

May 20, 2015 1:19 pm

4.5

2 km, 202 km (126 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 12 km northeast of Mach, Balochistan. November 15, 2013, 03:42 pm (Karachi)

November 15, 2013 at 10:42 AM |

4.9

21 km, 213 km (132 mi) to East Pakistan, 22 km east of Mach, Balochistan Information August 9, 2013, 06:32 AM (Karachi)

August 9, 2013 01:32 AM |

4.4

50 km, 158 km (98 mi) northeast of Pakistan, 31 km southeast of Kaman, Balochistan. November 19, 2012, 10:54 pm (Karachi)

November 19, 2012 at 5:54 pm |

5.4

14 km, 225 km (140 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 4.3 km southeast of Alik Gond, Balochistan. Information September 2, 2012, 10:48 am (Karachi)

September 2, 2012 05:48 AM |

4.7

30 km, 240 km (149 mi) to East Pakistan, 26 km south of Harnai, Balochistan. November 12, 2010, 02:37 pm (Karachi)

November 12, 2010 at 09:37 PM |

4.7

27 km, 177 km (110 mi) to East Pakistan, 11 km east of Quetta, Balochistan. December 10, 2008, 03:52 AM (Karachi)

December 9, 2008 at 10:52 pm

5.7

10 km 212 km (132 mi) northeast of Pakistan, 48 km northeast of Quetta, Balochistan Information October 29, 2008 at 04:32 pm (Karachi)

October 29, 2008 at 11:32 am |

6.4

14 km 224 km (139 mi) northeast of Pakistan, 63 km northeast of Quetta, Balochistan Information October 29, 2008, 04:09 am (Karachi)

October 28, 2008 at 11:09 pm |

6.4

15 km, 217 km (135 mi) northeast of Pakistan, 61 km northeast of Quetta, Balochistan. Information February 28, 1997, 02:08 AM (Karachi)

February 27, 1997 at 9:08 p.m

7.1

33 km 276 km (172 mi) to eastern Pakistan, 58 km northeast of Sibi, Balochistan Information May 31, 1995 at 06:51 pm (Karachi)

May 31, 1995 at 1:51 p.m

5.6

24 km, 255 km (158 mi) to East Pakistan, 90 km east of Quetta, Balochistan. November 16, 1993, 08:52 pm (Karachi)

November 16, 1993 at 3:52 p.m

5.6

27 km 215 km (134 mi) to NE Pakistan, 71 km north of Quetta, Balochistan Information 20 March 1988 at 01:19 am (Karachi)

Tuesday 19, 1988 at 8:19 pm

5.7

15 km248 km (154 mi) to East Pakistan, 90 km east of Quetta, Balochistan Information May 6, 1978, 03:46 pm (GMT +4:30)

May 6, 1978 at 11:16 p.m

5.7

33 km83 km (52 ​​mi) to the east of Kandahar, Afghanistan Information 16 March 1978 06:30 AM (GMT +4:30)

Tuesday 16, 1978 02:00 GMT

5.9

33 km 94 km (58 mi) to the east of Kandahar, Afghanistan Information October 3, 1975 at 10:01 pm (GMT +4:30)

October 3, 1975 at 5:31 p.m

6.4

33 km, 122 km (76 mi) to NE Pakistan, 57 km south of Kaman, Balochistan, information 3 October 1975, 09:44 AM (GMT +4:30)

October 3, 1975 05:14 AM |

6.7

11 km 109 km (68 mi) northeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan Information February 18, 1955, 10:48 pm (International)

February 18, 1955 at 10:48 p.m

6.0

15 km 183 km (114 mi) to northeastern Pakistan, 24 km north of Quetta, Balochistan Information May 30, 1935, 09:32 pm (global)

May 30, 1935 at 9:32 p.m

7.6

25 km, 135 km (84 mi) southeast of Pakistan, 17 km southwest of Kalat, Balochistan. Information August 27, 1931, 08:27 PM (Karachi)

August 27, 1931 at 3:27 p.m

7.2

10 km, 194 km (121 mi) to East Pakistan, 9.5 km south of Mach, Balochistan Information 24 August 1931, 09:35 pm (global)

August 24, 1931 at 9:35 p.m

6.8

10 km 229 km (142 mi) to East Pakistan, 24 km northwest of Sibi, Balochistan Information October 20, 1909 at 11:41 pm (International)

October 20, 1909 at 11:41 p.m

7.2

15 km231 km (143 mi) southeast of Balochistan, Pakistan, 201 km west of Ghotki, Sindh Information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/8923638/quake-felt-Mar-19-2024-Near-Quetta-Balochistan-Pakistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos