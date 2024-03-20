Burnside closes after classroom fails seismic standards





The South Island's largest secondary school will be closed to students for the rest of the week after two classrooms were found to not meet earthquake standards.

The Burnside High School Board said Wednesday afternoon in a notice to parents that it had received draft detailed seismic assessments revealing that “both buildings are below the minimum seismic rating level required under the new building standard.”

There are 24 classrooms – nearly a quarter of Christchurch School's teaching spaces – in the affected buildings, Buildings I and J.

“Accordingly, the entire school will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, to allow time to reconfigure the school and then reopen on Monday, March 25, with new schedules and teaching locations,” said Principal Scott Haines.

“We appreciate that this is very short notice and will be inconvenient for some families. Please accept our apologies for this. The school's priority is the safety of our students and staff.”

Both groups of classrooms met only 15 percent of the new standard, below the minimum of 34 percent. Block I achieved 50 percent of the old standard in 2014, and Block J 57 percent.

The decision to close was the school's decision, not the ministry's.

“The Department for Education has said Blocks I and J can remain open in the short term until our students and staff move into the new Pukehinau building in July. However, based on the school's risk assessment and the wellbeing of staff and students, we have made the decision to close Block I and J while their use is determined.” In the future.”

For the last three weeks of term, one year will be listed daily (excluding Year 9).

The school said: “When our students return from semester break at the beginning of the second semester, we will divide the school day into two periods – the juniors will come earlier, and the seniors will come later.” “We know this will not work for all students and families, and if there are issues or clashes, we will work with each student and their family/caregiver individually.”

Normal schedules will resume when the Pukehinau Block opens in July.

“Our goal is to minimize disruption to student learning. We have very resilient students at Burnside, and we have learned many lessons during Covid about how to manage off-site and online learning.”

