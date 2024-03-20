Calls for a general election mount as Leo Varadkar resigns as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader





The opposition calls for general elections

“It's time for the whole of government to go and let the people have their say,” Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil during Leaders' Questions on Wednesday afternoon. The mere suggestion that Fine Gael could meet in conclave and come up with a new line-up is “the time for new leadership,” she said. time for change. “It is not only the right time to form a new government, but the right time to form a new government.”

“Fine Gael have been in government for a very long time,” she said. “They failed to put housing on health, and they failed to address the cost of living.” Another 'Fine Gael Taoiseach' is not what people want. “This government has run out of steam and out of time.” Ms MacDonald did not offer any personal appreciation for Mr Varadkar, but said the “correct democratic course” was to go to Phoenix Park and demand people's rule. But the outgoing Fine Gael leader said he had spoken to the president after making his statement, He looked forward to meeting him in the next few days. He said that the views of the three coalition party leaders were that the government should continue, and that this would be the case.

“Our Constitution, the people's book, is very clear on this. The position of Prime Minister is elected by the Dáil Eireann, who is elected every five years,” Mr Varadkar said. It is not unprecedented for the Dáil to elect a new party leader “during her term. This is how Enda Kenny succeeded. This is how Brian Cowen succeeded Bertie Ahern, this is how Jack Lynch succeeded Sean Lemass, and indeed there are many other examples in 100 years of democracy.” He added: “An entire government has changed.” “That was when John Bruton became prime minister after Albert Reynolds, so there is nothing unusual about any of this.” Mr Varadkar said he met the leaders of the three coalition parties last night. “We're good colleagues and friends,” he said of himself, Michael Martin and Eamonn Ryan. “In our view, this government will continue.” Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns offered her personal regards to the Taoiseach, but echoed that an election was needed – not a new Fine Gael Taoiseach. Mr Varadkar also congratulated her on her rapid rise. in politics and wished her all the best in the future. But he said his only regret, if any, is that everything can't be fixed at once. Ms Cairns said the next Prime Minister needed a mandate. She added that if someone is inaugurated without elections, that means nothing will change.

Sinan Moloney

