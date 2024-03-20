Verizon Frontline provides critical connectivity during South Carolina earthquake drill | New release





COLUMBIA, SC – Verizon Frontline's Crisis Response Team was recently deployed to help provide the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) and several other public safety agencies participating in a statewide earthquake response exercise with critical communications capabilities.

At SCEMD's request, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered two Picocells Satellites on Trailers (SPOTs) and several other Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders participating in the training, including those in the state's Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

SPOTs are rapidly deployable assets that help provide critical voice and data services in areas where connectivity may be difficult, including areas where an earthquake could damage existing infrastructure.

Verizon Frontline solutions provided by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, including SPOTs, helped enable first responders at training sites across the state to communicate with each other and the Columbia Emergency Operations Center during a simulated natural disaster scenario during which a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Richter scale. Regular network connectivity is disrupted.

To help enhance capabilities when responding to events such as earthquakes, South Carolina routinely conducts in-depth training exercises designed to simulate real-world emergency response scenarios.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-call emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders 24/7. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up mobile cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations, and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or enhance network performance.

Verizon Frontline is an advanced network and technology designed for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more on our website.

