Earthquake-level tremors at Taylor Swift's 2023 LA Eras Tour concert





Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7, 2023. Researchers say the show triggered seismic activity.

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

It seems that Taylor Swift's fans, known as “Swifties,” not only love “Shake It Off,” but they love Shaking the Earth, too.

A recent study from the California Institute of Technology, Caltech, showed that Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August 2023 actually caused seismic activity equivalent to an earthquake. Swift's hit song, “Shake It Off,” with all the dancing and jumping between concertgoers and stage performers, produced a 0.851-magnitude shake.

The study indicates that more than 70,000 fans were inside SoFi Stadium to attend Swift's concert.

Article continues below this ad

“Keep in mind that this energy was released over a few minutes compared to one second for an earthquake of this size. Based on the maximum strength of the shaking, the strongest quake was equivalent to a magnitude 2 quake,” Gabrielle Tibb of the California Institute of Technology said in a statement.

Tip and her team at Caltech concluded that it was the dancing and jumping movements of the crowd at SoFi Stadium — not the musical beats or echoes of the sound system — that likely generated the concert's signature harmonic tremors, according to a press release for the study.

Other concerts at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, were also analyzed for seismic activity, and Tepp's team reported that a show by hard rock legends Metallica also shook the ground.

Article continues below this ad

“The other concerts had nice, straight harmonic signals, but the signals from the Metallica concert were skewed and kind of weird looking,” Tip continued. “We don't have much of an explanation for that yet.”

Tip also mentions that the movement of people is definitely the cause of the tremors. Which eliminates any possibility of sound waves from musical instruments being through amplifiers and amplifiers.

But California isn't the only place to experience what's referred to as a “flashquake.”

A report from CNN showed that “Tim McGraw” singer filled an NFL stadium in Seattle and those fans came together to create a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Article continues below this ad

Seismologist Jackie Kaplan Auerbach Seattle's “flash quake” was just as powerful as the “monster quake” from 2010 — an earthquake triggered by fans after the Seattle Seahawks scored a touchdown in a pivotal playoff game.

“I got the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed that it was clearly the same pattern of signals,” Kaplan-Auerbach told CNN. “If you stack them on top of each other, they're almost identical.”

