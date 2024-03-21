Japanese mythology, forces and connection to earthquakes





warning! This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Shōgun.

Summary of the tragic fate of the Blackthorn Gardener in Shōgun ep. 5 leads the villagers of Agero to suspect the Tatarigami curse. The Tatarigami, spirits of disaster in Japanese mythology, are believed to be responsible for the chaos in House Blackthorn. The earthquake in Episode 5 of Shogun could be linked to the Tatarigami's powers in causing the disaster, adding to the villagers' suspicions.

Episode 5 of Shōgun features the Tatarigami, a supernatural being from Japanese mythology. By the time the fifth episode of Shōgun ended, a series of tragedies had befallen the show's characters. From the violent earthquake that nearly costs Toranaga his life to the disturbing fate of Blackthorn's gardener Ojiro, “Broken to the Fist” is filled with appropriately vital plot points relating to the overall series and the Shōgun's cast of characters. Another of these plot points surrounds Yabushige, and his continued attempts to serve as Toranaga's trusted samurai and ally to Ishido.

This series of unfortunate events leads the villagers of Ajiro to start rumors that a Tatarigami is cursing the house of Blackthorn and Fuji. This coincides with the return of Buntaro, Mariko's husband who was presumed dead in Episode 3 of Shogun. Buntarou's return leads to the revelation of Lady Mariko's family in Episode 5 of Shogun, with ensuing arguments, fights, and quarrels between the Blackthorn members. The family also supports Tatarigami's claims that the building is cursed.

Japanese mythology of Tatarigami explained that the concept of Tatarigami corresponds to gods, goddesses, and other spirits in Japanese mythology. Custom image by Yeider Chacon

Tatarigami are included in these myths, and are said to be spirits of disaster.

As with other countries around the world, Japanese mythology includes a large number of gods, goddesses, spirits and their supernatural powers. Tatarigami are included in these myths, and are said to be spirits of disaster. These spirits are supposed to be able to wreak death, destruction, and other types of havoc on those who have wronged them. Whether it's war, fire, famine or disease, the Tatarigami are said to be some of the most evil spirits in Japanese mythology – due to the atrocities they can inflict on their enemies – that have long haunted the country and its citizens.

Why do the villagers of Ajiro believe that Tatarigami curse the house of John Blackthorn? Blackthorn's unorthodox ways cause the Japanese villagers to suspect the presence of dangerous spirits.

In the case of the Shogun, the villagers of Ajiro begin to believe that Tatarigami is cursing the house of John Blackthorn. The reasons for this stem from the unorthodox and distinctly unJapanese ways of Blackthorne himself. These lifestyles caused John Blackthorne's house to stand out from others in Ajiro in daily life. However, Episode 5 of Shogun highlighted how Jun's cultural differences caused other problems within his household. These problems have provided the other villagers with evidence that the Tatarigami are sewing chaos into the house, something that could continue into future Shogun episodes.

The remaining episodes of the first season of Shōgun

release date

“Chapter Six: Ladies of the Willow World”

March 26, 2024

“Chapter Seven: The Stick of Time”

April 2, 2024

“Chapter Eight: The Abyss of Life”

April 9, 2024

“Chapter Nine: The Crimson Sky”

April 16, 2024

“Chapter Ten: Dream of a Dream”

April 23, 2024

First, John Blackthorn's pheasant in Episode 5 of Shogun caused some problems that led the villagers of Ajiro to suspect Tatarigami. The inclusion of the pheasant in the episode seems trivial at first, a simple gift from Toranaga to Blackthorne as thanks for the latter training the former's men in naval warfare. However, a misunderstanding regarding language and honor between Blackthorn and his family members leads to the death of Ogero, John's gardener.

Blackthorn hanging a pheasant until it rotted, and was thus cooked enough to eat, was enough to make the villagers of Ajiro suspect Tatarigami due to the unorthodox nature of preparing food in this manner. With the tragedy of Ojiro's death that followed, it became more likely to the villagers that the spirits of the disaster were cursing the Blackthorn house. Another thing that increased their suspicions was the return of Buntaro and the problems that arose between Blackthorn, the samurai, and Mariko.

Ojiro's body does not appear in Episode 5 of Shogun, which may indicate that the Gardener is still alive as part of Toranaga's plan to draw suspicion of his spy.

Buntaro's return caused a clash between him and Blackthorn, as the two silently tried to outdo each other. This causes a great deal of conflict based on revelations surrounding the Mariko family, Buntarou's abusive nature, and Blackthorn's unwillingness to conform to Japanese codes of conduct and honor. Buntaro's abuse towards Mariko leads to arrows being shot through the gates of Blackthorn's house, and a confrontation between the two men in the center of Ajiro. All these elements lead the villagers to suspect Tatarigami, as various developments bring endless disaster to the family.

The ending of Earthquake Episode 5 of Tatarigami Powers to the Shogun may give the villagers of Ajiro even more reason to believe Tatarigami are involved. Image via Hulu

In Episode 5 of Shogun, an earthquake rocks Japan. All of this destroys the town of Ajiro, and nearly takes Toranaga's life. Interestingly, this earthquake could be related to Tatarigami forces. As noted, it is believed that tatarigami can cause forest fires, famine, and epidemics. Therefore, it stands to reason that earthquakes are a type of disaster that can be caused by Tatarigami. This may also support the idea that Tatarigami curses the Shogun's Ajiro Village, leaving the villagers unaware that natural disasters and Blackthorn being a stranger in a foreign country are causing such discomfort.

New episodes of Shōgun are released every Tuesday on FX and Hulu.

Shogun

Shogun is an FX original mini-series set in 17th century Japan. Shogun follows John Blackthorn, who has become a samurai but is unwittingly a pawn in Yoshi Toranaga's plan to become Shogun. The series stars Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne and Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshi Toranaga, along with Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, and Yuki Kidoin.

Cast: Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Yuki Kidoin.

Hulu streaming service(s).

Writers Megan Huang, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, Emily Yoshida

Directors: Frederic E. O. Toy, Jonathan Van Tulleken

