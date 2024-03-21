Taylor Swift fans cause earthquake during LA 'Eras ​​Tour' concert





A new study shows that Taylor Swift's fans took the song “Shake It Off” to the next level by causing a seismic event during one of her concerts in Los Angeles last year.

“Concerts are known to emit these harmonic signals, and it wasn't always clear why,” Gabrielle Tibb, a seismologist at Caltech, who led the study, explained in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. “That was one of the things that we were kind of interested in seeing if we could really pinpoint what caused it.”

Tipp and her team's findings were revealed in a report released earlier this month titled “Shake to the Beat: Exploring Seismic Signals and Response of Stadiums to Concerts and Music Fans.”

In the study, it was revealed that when Swift, 34, performed at SoFi Stadium in August 2023 — bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour to Los Angeles for six nights — 70,000 Swifties jumped and danced so much in the audience that they caused an earthquake. . activity and generate “characteristic harmonic tremors”.

To obtain the data, the researchers set up motion sensors more than 5.5 miles away on the fifth night of Swift's stay. The information was then collected and analyzed via spectrograms, or graphs that follow wavelength frequencies.

Of all the songs Swift sang during her show, the data determined that “Shake It Off” produced the largest local strength of 0.85, followed by “Love Story,” which also had a significant amplitude.

The Los Angeles show wasn't the first time the Grammy winner caused what became known as a “flashquake.” Likewise, its July 2023 stop at Lumen Field in Seattle was said to have triggered seismic activity, according to CNN, creating “the equivalent of a magnitude 2.3 earthquake.”

Swift's Era Tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023, and has since taken her across the US, performing over three-hour shows and surprising attendees with new acoustic songs every night. For her international leg, Swift traveled to South America, Japan, Singapore and Australia.

Swift's concerts broke several attendance records, with Guinness World Records declaring that it was officially the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, becoming the first tour to exceed $1 billion in revenue.

While Swift's Eras Tour will continue abroad in Europe in May, the pop star is currently taking time to relax. Us Weekly has confirmed that Swift is vacationing in the Bahamas with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The couple were spotted on vacation on the island on Monday, March 18, according to photos shared via gossip blog Deux Moi.

In addition to touring, Swift has been working on new music. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19.

