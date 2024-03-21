What high-pitched alarm sound does my phone make before an earthquake in Japan?





The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) publication on the Earthquake Early Warning System can be seen in this screenshot from the JMA website.

Just before an earthquake occurs in Japan, you may hear every smartphone around you suddenly blaring a high-pitched alarm with the phrase “jishin desu” (it's an earthquake), or “earthquake” in English. This is part of the earthquake early warning system of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Frequently asked questions readers may have about these warnings and what they mean are answered below with information from the JMA's official website.

Question: What is Japan's earthquake early warning system?

A: JMA's Earthquake Early Warning System issues alerts as soon as an earthquake begins. This system aims to provide valuable seconds of advance warning to residents of Japan, allowing them to take preventive measures before strong tremors arrive. Launched on October 1, 2007, warnings are sent via various media, including television, radio and smartphones.

Q: How does the earthquake early warning system work?

A: The system provides advance notification of estimated seismic intensities and expected arrival time of major movement. These estimates are based on a rapid analysis of the earthquake's focus and magnitude using waveform data observed by seismometers near the epicenter.

Q: What are the purposes of the system?

A: The primary goal of the system is to mitigate earthquake-related damage by enabling timely countermeasures. These measures include slowing down the speed of trains, controlling elevators to avoid danger, and allowing individuals to quickly protect themselves in different environments such as factories, offices, homes and near slopes.

Q: What are the system limitations?

A: There are several limitations to consider:

– Timing: The time from the earthquake early warning warning until the arrival of the mainshocks is very short, usually seconds. In areas close to the epicenter, warning may not be sent before strong tremors occur.

– False alarms: When using data from only one seismograph, false warnings may appear due to noise resulting from accidents, lightning, or equipment malfunction.

Estimating strength: There are limits to accurately estimating earthquake strength, especially for large earthquakes. It becomes difficult to separate earthquakes and provide accurate warnings when multiple earthquakes occur almost simultaneously or near each other.

– Estimating seismic intensity: The accuracy of statistical methods for estimating seismic intensity is limited. The intensity scale for earthquakes in Japan ranges from 1 to 7, with 7 being the most severe. You often see earthquake intensity numbers in reports on earthquakes in Japan.

Q: Why might residents in some areas not receive early warning of an earthquake before strong tremors occur?

A: Due to the short time between the system alert and the arrival of strong earthquakes, residents in areas close to the epicenter may not receive the warning in time.

(Mainichi)

