“The earth started moving”

Director SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya suffered an earthquake in Japan. Director Karthikeya and film producer Shobu Yarlagadda were in Japan for a special screening of the 2022 film RRR. On Thursday morning, Karthikeya dropped an image of his smartwatch warning him of an earthquake alert, on X (formerly Twitter). While sharing the warning, Karthikeya revealed that the trio was on the 28th floor when they felt the earthquake. The “Emergency Alert” on Karthikeya's smartwatch read: “Early earthquake warning: Strong tremor expected soon. Stay calm and seek shelter nearby. (Japan Meteorological Agency).” Sharing the picture, Karthikeya wrote, “I felt a terrible earthquake in Japan right now!!! I was on the 28th floor and the ground started moving slowly and it took us a while to realize it was an earthquake. I was about to panic but all the Japanese around me didn't budge as if the rain had just started.” Quake square experiment.

I felt a terrifying earthquake in Japan now!!! I was on the 28th floor and the ground started moving slowly and it took us a while to realize it was an earthquake. I was about to panic but all the Japanese around me didn't budge as if it had just started raining!! ????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/7rXhrWSx3D

– SS Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 21, 2024

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR has been receiving a lot of love from Japan. Earlier, the director dropped two pictures of an 83-year-old woman who gifted him thousands of paper cranes for good luck. In one of the clicks, the RRR director can be seen posing with the woman. Sharing the photo, he wrote: “In Japan, they make paper cranes and give them to their loved ones for good luck and health. This 83-year-old woman made 1,000 of them to bless us because #RRR made her happy. She had just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful…”

Before this, SS Rajamouli had said that the Malayalam film industry produces “better actors” than other Indian film industries. The director made this statement while attending the success party of Malayalam film Premalu in Hyderabad. It may be noted that Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya took over the dubbing rights of the romantic comedy film, following which the Telugu version of the film was released on March 8. Speaking about it, Rajamouli said, “It is with jealousy and pain that I admit, 'The Malayalam film industry produces better actors.' And in this movie too, they did a great job.” He added, “It should be seen in theaters because it's funny when people next to you laugh, you enjoy it more.”

Before this, SS Rajamouli also wrote a note on X to share his thoughts on Premalu. The director said, “So happy that Karthikeya did #Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot throughout. The writer did a great job in getting the meme/youth language absolutely right. I loved the girl Renu in the trailer itself. In the film even the boy Sachin is likable.” But my favorite is Aadi..JK..just kidding.

So happy that Karthikeya did #Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot the whole time. The writer did a great job of getting the meme/youth language exactly right. I loved the girl, Reno in the trailer itself. In the film even the boy Sachin is likeable. But my favorite is Aadi..JK..just kidding????

– Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli) March 8, 2024

Talking about RRR, the SS Rajamouli film will hit theaters in 2022 and features Ram Charan and Junior NTR in prominent roles.

