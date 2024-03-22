Thousands of people brace for impact during the Disney earthquake





Thousands of guests prepared for an earthquake while visiting Disney theme parks.

Credit: Disney

Fans of Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts are used to some extreme weather. Whether it's rainstorms or extreme heat, guests have become accustomed to some extreme weather affecting their Disney trips. However, earthquakes are often the last thing on guests' minds while planning a trip to Disney. Unfortunately, one of the Disney resorts was recently struck by an earthquake, affecting the vacations of thousands of guests.

At the beginning of the year, Reuters reported that a massive earthquake had struck Japan. As a result, 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate. This earthquake affected those at Tokyo Disney Resort. The earthquake was recorded as having a magnitude of 767, but unfortunately, it was not the last to affect Tokyo Disney Resort.

Credit: Tokyo Disney

Twitter user @disney_ss3 shared a photo showing hundreds of guests preparing and taking cover as the earthquake hit the resort yesterday afternoon. Photo taken near Space Mountain in the Tomorrowland section of Toyko Disneyland. Guests were seen kneeling in line during the earthquake. Fortunately, the guest reported that everyone remained safe and that the earthquake was not severe.

Even though it's my first birthday at Disney, it's a salty earthquake (subtitled)

Even though it's my first birthday at Disney, it's a salty earthquake 😭 #TDR_now pic.twitter.com/9XZY7aDkni

– Love † (@disney_ss3) March 21, 2024

In 2011, Tokyo Disney Resort was hit by the most impactful and dangerous earthquake on record, the 9.1 magnitude Tohoku Earthquake. As a result, the entire Tokyo Disney Resort was forced to cease operations during the day. The resort was hit by flooding, and due to a power outage, thousands of guests had no choice but to stay at the theme park resort overnight. Tokyo Disney Resort is well-equipped to deal with earthquakes, with the resort reporting that it maintains a large stock of food and supplies in case of emergencies and natural disasters. Tokyo Disney Resort staff members are trained to handle such situations, which means guests are in good hands.

During the recent earthquake at Tokyo Disney Resort, a staff member portraying Eeyore, the beloved character from Winnie the Pooh, could be seen walking around guests, ensuring they felt safe during the scary situation.

Tokyo Disney Resort has two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Dini-Sea. While each park features classic and iconic Disney experiences, each park remains incredibly distinct, as the names indicate. Tokyo DisnySea Resort features a wide range of water entertainment, rides, and scenery, challenging guests to explore every corner. Tokyo Disneyland is very similar to the original Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and includes legendary lands such as Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland. Tokyo Disneyland is the first theme park to open at the resort, which means it features plenty of classic Disney rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain Haunted Mansion, and even its own version of Splash Mountain.

Credit: Inside Magic

In 2024, Tokyo's version of Space Mountain will close forever to make way for a new, re-imagined version of Disney's classic roller coaster. The ride has been a staple of the resort since it opened in 1983, and while guests may be saddened by its closure, Disney's plan is nothing short of extraordinary. The resort plans to completely rebuild Space Mountain from the ground up, sharing the concept art above to excite guests about what the final product will look like. Not only will Space Mountain be rebuilt as part of this massive multi-year project, but the entire Tomorrowland section of the park will also be redesigned. The project will begin in July of 2024 and will not be completed for several years, costing the resort hundreds of millions of dollars.

Just like Walt Disney World, guests have plenty of options when it comes to staying at Tokyo Disney Resort, with a wide range of hotel options available to guests. Some of the hotels include Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Tokyo Denny Seas Hotel, and the new Toy Story Hotel.

Have you ever been to Tokyo Disney Resort?

