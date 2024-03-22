Jake Roberts remembers the WWE angle where his snake was crushed by an earthquake





On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the angle in WWE with Earthquake aka John Tenta where Earthquake crushed his snake. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he remembers his first interactions with John Tenta: “‘No, I don’t remember and I wish I could remember that, you know?’ He looked like a consummate professional, when the reality was he only played in a very few matches. But he carried it, man. “I'm sure it has to do with his days as a sumo player, but he knew how to carry himself in the locker room. Nothing but respect here.”

On the earthquake crushing the snake: “Well, I'll tell you this. Vince and they came up with the idea of ​​putting me on the ground. I disagreed with him. I said, 'No, man, don't leave me on the ground. They throw me in the ring, tie me up with ropes and make me watch what happens.'” You know, there's nothing worse than having to watch your love get destroyed or run over or crushed, and you can't do anything about it. So that was the point I wanted. And I knew I could do facials and things that looked like the ones I looked at in bag and walked away from the horrific scenes I saw. You know, just a little acting on my part.

On reaching the right space to sell it: “For me, all you have to do is believe. You know, put yourself in that place and believe that. And then you get the natural emotions. And with the emotions come the facials, the body bounces and all that. But the important thing is “Is that the snake wasn't hurt, because the snake wasn't in the bag. What was in the bag was a pair of pantyhose filled with hamburger meat. So when you crush it, there will be blood coming out.”

Regarding the actual snake being examined: “You know, we had to have someone from the ASPCA there to examine the snake. Because we can't abuse animals and have sex on the air. And I remember it was a woman. And after we showed her what we did, she looked at me And she said, 'You're an asshole.' I go, 'Why?' And she said, 'Look at those kids crying.' I was crying!' “Then I did my job right,” I said.

