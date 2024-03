Erdogan pledges priority to restoring the earthquake-stricken area

a report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged his administration's commitment to prioritize the recovery of the southern region of Turkey that was struck by devastating earthquakes in early February last year.

“We are literally working day and night to lay brick after brick in our area [earthquake-hit] Erdogan made the announcement during a rally in Kilis, one of the 11 cities affected by the earthquakes, on March 21.

“No matter what others do, our first priority is to restore the earthquake zone.”

The city of Kilis witnessed the death of 33 people and the destruction of 457 buildings in the disaster. Erdogan revealed the removal of rubble from 680 buildings, including those scheduled for immediate demolition.

Expressing his government's focus on reconstruction, Erdogan revealed ongoing discussions and initiatives during Cabinet meetings aimed at overseeing progress and addressing the challenges facing the region.

In a veiled criticism of the opposition, he said, “In the meantime, the earthquake tourists stopped in the area briefly, stood in front of the ruins, and then left. They never came here again.” “They found new topics to exploit.”

Erdogan pledged to provide 200,000 new homes for beneficiaries in the earthquake-hit area by the end of the year.

The president also touched on the upcoming local elections scheduled for March 31, expressing his confidence in “winning the hearts of the people of Kilis” through projects.

Kilis is among 22 provinces in which the ruling coalition partners, Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), are running separate candidates.

With the death of Mehmet Abdi Bulut, who won the previous election in 2019 for the Justice and Development Party, the municipality is currently under the leadership of council member Servet Ramadan from the same party.

In the upcoming elections, Reşit Polat, nominated by the AKP, will compete against Hasan Kara of the Nationalist Movement Party, Hakan Belsen of the main opposition Republican People's Party, and Yasin Topaloglu of the EYYI (Good) Party for the municipality.

Erdogan then pointed to the investments made during his administration in Kilis, including the construction of more than 1,000 classrooms and dormitories for higher education with a capacity of about 4,300 and sports facilities worth up to 26 billion TL.

He said: “Our only reference in politics is our services and investments.” “We are a government that speaks through our actions and the projects we bring to our cities.”

