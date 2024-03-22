A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes the Indonesian island of Java world News





The US Geological Survey said that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred near the Indonesian island of Java on Friday, and the quake was felt in the capital, Jakarta, and forced residents of another city to flee their homes.

The depth of the earthquake was about eight kilometers (Rep image)

The US Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of about eight kilometers and occurred off the northern coast of Java island near Bawyan Island at about 3:52 p.m. local time (0852 GMT).

Hindustan Times – Your fastest source of breaking news! Read now.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no tsunami warning was issued by local authorities.

The quake was felt strongest in East Java province, including the greater city of Surabaya.

Julianus Andre, an Agence France-Presse journalist in the city, said, “I was at home when the earthquake occurred. The tremor made us unstable. The water in the sewers (outside) was swaying.”

He added: “My family and I rushed to get out of the house, and our neighbors did as well. The shaking continued for more than a minute while we were outside.”

Indonesia, a vast archipelagic nation, is prone to frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates that extend from Japan across Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin collide.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook the island of Sulawesi in January 2021, killing more than 100 people and displacing thousands.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi, killed more than 2,200 people.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.

Open a world of benefits with HT! From useful newsletters to real-time news alerts and personalized news feeds – it's all here, just a click away! – Log in now! Get the latest world news as well as the latest news from India at Hindustan Times. News / World News / A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits the Indonesian island of Java

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/earthquake-of-magnitude-6-4-strikes-indonesias-java-island-101711099305401.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos