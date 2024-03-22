'Where did all the earthquake money go?': Northern Virginia nonprofit leader recommends grassroots giving





Amid ongoing gang violence in Haiti, Debbie Harvey of the Haitian Inclusive Alliance urges Americans to provide humanitarian support at the grassroots level.

A woman squeezes through a human chain of volunteers as she is given the green light to pass for a plate of free food, at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, March 14, 2024 (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) (AP/Odelyn Joseph) A woman squeezes through a human chain of volunteers as she is given the green light to pass for a plate of free food, at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) AP/Odelyn Joseph)

Amid ongoing gang violence in Haiti, a local volunteer group is urging Americans to provide humanitarian support at the grassroots level.

Debbie Harvey is the founder and executive director of the Inclusive Haitian Alliance, a nonprofit group founded in 2008. She was in Haiti last month to inspect her organization's facilities, which include an orphanage, various schools and a church.

Harvey said she usually visits Haiti every month to check in this way. But this time, she returned home to Northern Virginia before a new round of gang attacks on the nation's capital, Port-au-Prince.

The gangs “exploded in size” after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, according to Harvey.

But this month, she said, tensions reached new levels: Prime Minister Ariel Henry traveled to Kenya and when he tried to return to Haiti, “the gangs and the Haitian people were so fed up with him and the deterioration of the country that they shot him.” Airports.”

As violence rages, Harvey encourages Americans to make donations — but to think about how they do it.

“Don't give to adults,” she said first.

“Look for grassroots organizations where the founders and CEOs…are on the ground. They know what's going on. They're not just sending money and hoping it's taken care of,” she said.

Groups across the United States raised billions of dollars in aid following the 2010 Haiti earthquake, but Haiti has seen only a small portion of that money, according to Harvey.

Most of that money remained in the hands of American companies that said they would transfer it to Haiti. “It never happened,” she said. “Everyone is wondering: Where did all the earthquake money go?”

Regarding the items Americans should give, Harvey said cash donations are key. In fact, she said sending things like clothing and other material goods can be harmful to local communities.

“I was carrying huge 50-pound bags of shoes and shirts and backpacks and all that stuff,” Harvey said.

“When we do that, we put local mothers who are trying to sell these things at the market out of work because we give them away for free, so their children don't eat and their children can't get them to go to school,” she added. “There is no free school in Haiti, public school costs money.” .

Harvey also wants Americans to know the spirit of the Haitian people.

“The Haitian people are the most beautiful, hard-working, resourceful, resilient and God-fearing people I have ever met in my life – and I have been to a lot of places,” she said. “Sometimes our media doesn't portray them that way, and people need to understand and appreciate that they are just trying to survive day to day.”

WTOP's Cheyenne Corrin contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by subscribing here.

© 2024 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/local/2024/03/va-volunteer-on-how-americans-can-support-haiti-amid-gang-violence-dont-give-to-the-big-guys/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos