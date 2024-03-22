Japan New Year's Day Earthquake Claims Paid Nearly $415 Million: GIAJ





As of March 8, 2024, the General Insurance Association of Japan (GIAJ) reported more than 61 billion Japanese yen ($414 million as of March 8 or $403 million at today's exchange rate) in payouts from more than 67,000 Noto Day claims. New Year's Peninsula earthquake was made.

The M7.5 earthquake, which occurred shortly after 4 pm local time off the west coast of Japan as a result of a shallow reverse fault in the Earth's crust, caused extensive damage around and south of the epicenter, affecting Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama Prefectures. , and Fukui.

Just over two months after the event, GIAJ revealed that as of 8 March, 115,211 claims had been accepted, which includes those where requests have been made for investigations into damage to homes and/or household goods, as well as advice and advice. /or inquiries about earthquake insurance coverage and/or policyholder contracts.

Of the total, GIAJ says the number of completed investigations is 95,601, which includes cases where actual claims were paid after investigations, as well as cases not covered by insurance, and cases that were resolved at the consultation or inquiry stage.

Among the completed investigations, GIAJ pegged the number of claim payments as of March 8 at 67,413 with a total value of JPY61.03 billion, or US$414 million ($403 million at today's exchange rate), making it Japan's seventh most expensive earthquake insurance. Loss so far.

It is important to note that the GIAJ figures represent the total combined figures of member companies of GIAJ and the Japan Foreign Non-Life Insurance Association.

Claims volume and claims payouts are expected to rise significantly, at just over US$400 million, still some distance from industry insured loss estimates, which ranged from US$1.8 billion to US$6.4 billion.

While it will take some time for the insurance and reinsurance industry's ultimate loss to be known, it is clear that the January 1 earthquake on the Noto Peninsula will be one of the costliest earthquakes in Japanese history, in terms of insured losses.

In fact, even at the low end of current industry estimates, this would be the third or fourth costliest insured earthquake ever in Japan, and if the total loss settles somewhere in the middle of the ranges or toward the upper end, it will be so. Control of the April 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, which resulted in insured losses worth 390 billion Japanese yen (US$2.6 billion at today's exchange rate), according to GIAJ data.

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive insured earthquake event in the country's history was the 2011 M9 event in Tohoku and subsequent tsunami, resulting in an industry loss of approximately US$50 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reinsurancene.ws/new-years-day-japan-earthquake-claims-paid-approach-415m-giaj/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos