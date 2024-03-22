The Emperor and Empress of Japan visit cities struck by a deadly earthquake on New Year's Day





Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited towns in the north-central region of Noto on Friday to pray for the victims and console thousands of people displaced after the deadly New Year's Day earthquake. The 7.6-magnitude earthquake killed 241 people, with four still missing, and left more than 9,000 people homeless. Residents have been displaced and are living in evacuation facilities. Officials say the reconstruction process has been slow due to the aging population.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to cheer for the imperial couple and raised their phones to take pictures of them waving from the bus window.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, right, and Empress Masako visit victims of the deadly January 1 earthquakes on March 22, 2024, in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture. (Kyodo News via Associated Press)

Officials said Naruhito and Masako had not visited the area earlier because they did not want to interfere with immediate relief and reconstruction efforts.

In Wajima City, where 102 people were killed, Mayor Shigeru Sakaguchi took the royal couple on a visit to more than 100 people still taking shelter in a community

The couple knelt on the ground — a gesture initiated by his parents to get closer to people — and spoke to residents, asking about their health and other difficulties.

They also stopped at the burned ruins of a popular morning market, where 10 people were killed. The couple bowed deeply and prayed in silence.

Sakaguchi said their warm words inspired him and the residents to continue the reconstruction work despite the slow progress.

The couple also visited evacuees at the gymnasium in Suzhou Town.

