6.1 A strong earthquake strikes several areas in East Java, causing damage





Surabaya. A 6.1-magnitude earthquake shook several areas in East Java, including Tuban and Gresik districts, as well as the city of Surabaya. As a result of the earthquakes, many infrastructure buildings on Baoyan Island were seriously damaged, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Among the damaged infrastructure on Bawyan Island, the Shulihin Muhammadiyah Mosque in Kutakusuma Village, Sankapura District was severely affected. The walls of the mosque cracked, and parts of it collapsed due to the earthquake.

A local resident, Kekin, said the mosque, which was destroyed by the earthquake, was no longer functioning. Therefore, there were no casualties as a result of falling building debris.

“This mosque is an old building that has been affected. It is no longer used for prayer and worship because there is a new mosque already under construction,” he explained on Friday.

In addition, in the Sankapura area, a bank on Bawyan Island was also damaged. There were cracks in the walls of the ATM room. Many residents rushed out of their homes, and the windows of Sangkapura High School were damaged by the earthquake.

Moreover, items in many stores on Baoyan Island fell off the shelves due to the earthquake, causing panic among residents.

In Kumalasa Village, Sankapura District, Bawian Island, a worshiper was injured after Friday prayers due to the earthquake. The victim was injured by falling fragments of cracked ceramic columns in the mosque.

Moreover, in Tampak District, Baoyan Island, a house suffered cracks in Telokjatidawang Village.

“The earthquake sounded like a plane passing overhead, roaring like that,” said Nur Tatilah, a local resident from Sokoning village.

A 6.0 magnitude tectonic earthquake occurred 132 km northeast of Tuban, at a shallow depth of only 10 km. The earthquake occurred twice, at around 11:22 am Jakarta time and 12:25 pm Jakarta time.

According to data from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake does not pose a tsunami threat.

However, many people were afraid, as they felt the tremors of the earthquake strongly. As a result, residents fled their homes. The first earthquake was recorded at 11:22 a.m., followed by a 3.3 magnitude aftershock at 11:56 a.m.

“Employees and visitors inside the Public Service Center (MPP) went outside due to fear of the earthquake,” said Enda Nurul Kumaryati, head of Tuban District Integrated Investment and Services Agency (DPMPTSP).

However, Indah added that fortunately, MPP staff had conducted disaster simulations previously. “They didn't panic too much because we ran simulations,” she added. “From the third floor, everyone went down the stairs and out of the building into the courtyard.”

Meanwhile, Tuhar, a resident of Tuban, felt the tremors of the earthquake. When he saw everything shaking, he immediately went out. “I was afraid earlier. Suddenly, my body felt imbalanced and like it was about to collapse. Moreover, the items inside it were also shaking,” he said.

In a separate location, BMKG Chairman Tuban Zim Iriyanto Padama confirmed that residents of Surabaya, Semarang, Jepara and Bawin felt the earthquake in Tuban. “In Tuban itself, the earthquake was quite noticeable for 20 to 30 seconds,” he concluded.

Observations by Beritasatu.com found police officers at the East Java Regional Police Headquarters rushing out of the building. They feared the earthquake would get worse. The same was observed for journalists in the Press Hall, Public Relations Department of East Java Regional Police, who hurriedly left the room to save themselves.

