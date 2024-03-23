2000 earthquakes in one day Hammer fault line off the Pacific coast » Explorersweb





Deep in the North Pacific Ocean, a sleeping giant has awakened. A volcano submerged in 4,800 meters of water off the coast of British Columbia caused 2,000 earthquakes in a single day earlier this month. Surprisingly, it did not raise any alarm.

The site, called Endeavour, is a series of hydrothermal vents along the Juan de Fuca Mountain Range. About 240 kilometers west of Vancouver, a particularly thin crust forms on the ocean floor. As the 800-degree Celsius magma rose to the surface, it sent seismographs reeling.

The tremors of March 6 were mild. Although it shook the fault line more than 200 times per hour, it did not pose any threat to humans. Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) measured the strongest events at approximately 4.1 on the Richter scale. However, they point out that the magma is likely adding new material to the ocean floor.

“The vast majority are less than one size in size. It's these little pops,” Zoe Krauss, a doctoral student at the University of Washington who studies earthquakes, told LiveScience. “But it's so cool because it allows us to track where things are happening, where things are breaking down, and where Move things around.”

When the crust thins, magma is released

It is a process familiar to many ordinary students of geology. The Juan de Fuca and Pacific plates separate at the fault line along the Endeavor site. As the parts separate, the edges of each plate thin toward the mantle below. Once they separate far enough, cracks form and superheated liquid rock rushes through them.

The magma instantly cools in the frozen seawater, and a new ocean floor is born. At the Endeavor site, this breaking point occurs only about 1 meter from separation.

The site hasn't reached that threshold yet, but it's the most seismic activity recorded since 2005. It's a cycle that happens in spurts, and this year, it's right on schedule. ONC expects this to happen there about every 20 years.

The group is now settling in to track the impact on geothermal vents and the diverse Endeavor ecosystem. Hot smoking stacks support tubeworms, crabs, and a wide range of deep-sea bacteria.

“Underwater earthquakes can not only topple existing sulphide towers, but they can also change the way fluids travel beneath vent systems, changing the chemistry and temperature of the vent. This can displace and reorganize communities.”

Fortunately not humans.

