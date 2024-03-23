Amid disappointing starts, the Sounders face earthquakes





A battle between two winless teams kicks off when the San Jose Earthquakes host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

San Jose (0-4-0, 0 points) is last in the Western Conference and has scored only three goals while conceding nine. That's the most allowed in the conference.

The Earthquakes are one of only two teams yet to pick up a point, joined by the New England Revolution.

“No one is happy with the current standings or level, but at the same time, it's about what we do next,” Earthquakes coach Lucie Gonzalez said. “… It's about showing up on Saturday and giving each other everything we've got. … We know we will change this with continued belief and hard work.”

A visit to Sounders could be the perfect treat. The Earthquakes are 6-5-5 all-time at home against Seattle and 3-0-1 in their past four games against them. They swept both meetings last season, besting the Sounders 3-0.

Midfielder Christian Espinoza, who led San Jose with 13 goals last season, leads the team with 12 shot attempts and five attempts on goal, but he has not yet scored.

Seattle (0-1-2, 2 points), which is 13th in the Western Conference, has played to back-to-back ties after losing its season opener. It has been a disappointing start after their second-place finish in the conference last season.

“We missed a chance in the first three games,” midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “Getting only two points is frustrating.”

Despite their defensive strength, as they conceded only three goals, the attack suffered, scoring two goals in three matches.

“We want to be aggressive there and determine the style of play,” midfielder Dani Leyva said. “Play our game, control the game. I think those are the main things we talked about this week – imposing ourselves and on the attacking side, being able to create chances and being a little bit more dangerous.”

Striker Raul Ruidiaz is on pace to set the Sounders club record for career goals in all competitions. Ruidiaz scored his 79th goal last week in Seattle's 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids, equaling his former teammate Freddy Montero for first place in the club's history.

The Voices will be without midfielder Joshua Atencio after he received two warnings in the match against Colorado.

