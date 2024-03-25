Three reportedly died after a 6.9 magnitude tremor in Sepik





The US Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and was just over 40 kilometers deep.

Local media reported that three people died after a strong earthquake struck Papua New Guinea yesterday morning.

There are varying reports about the exact strength of the earthquake, but the US Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of just over 40 kilometers.

The Post-Courier reported that three people died, including two children.

She said more than 90 houses collapsed.

The East Sepik region has been facing floods in recent weeks.

Robin Kami, a man from Sutmeri village in Java Local Government Area, told the newspaper that a three-year-old boy in their village died after the weight of the house forced him to sink under high water.

Defense Minister Billy Joseph said the National Disaster Center contacted East Sepik Regional Disaster Coordinator Derek Watwick, who confirmed that the quake was felt by Wewak residents without serious damage.

But he said communities at or near the epicenter may have suffered significant damage.

Joseph contacted East Sepik Governor Alan Baird and offered his support, and will work closely to coordinate the response to the earthquake.

He said he had instructed Acting Defense Commander Philip Poliwara to order the Commander of the 2nd Royal Pacific Islands Regiment at Moem Barracks to use all defense assets, including vehicles, to assist the people.

“Our bilateral partners have been alerted that we will request assistance from them after we obtained the initial reports from the regional disaster office,” Joseph added.

Joseph expressed his gratitude to all the responders, volunteers and frontline individuals who came forward to help their fellow citizens.

He added: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to helping and supporting people severely affected by these natural disasters, and we will continue to provide updates on our relief efforts in the coming days.”

