Papua New Guinea earthquake destroys hundreds of homes — BenarNews





A powerful earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea, destroying hundreds of homes, an official said, as the Pacific island nation faces the effects of widespread flooding and deadly landslides.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 km [25 miles] The cyclone struck at dawn on Sunday near Ambunti in East Sepik Province, according to the US Geological Survey, and was felt by residents of the northern and eastern highlands of Papua New Guinea.

Marie Bonifacio, a doctor in Cainanto, about 400 kilometers away [249 miles] East of the epicenter, she said she woke up early to get ready to go to church when the quake struck.

“The building started swaying slowly and then more forcefully. “I slowly realized that this was a massive earthquake,” she told BenarNews. “It felt like the ground beneath you was unstable and would open at any moment. Feeling helpless and expecting the worst, she knelt down and prayed.

Alan Bird, governor of East Sepik Province, the epicenter of the quake, said on Sunday that the quake had destroyed 1,000 homes.

“We are still assessing the impact and compiling reports as I write this so the final number could be much higher,” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately we already have many victims.”

Photos posted on Facebook by the East Sepik Development Forum, a civil society discussion group, showed houses built on stilts in the village of Mamari collapsed into a tributary of the Sepik River.

Papua New Guinea, which makes up the eastern half of the giant island of New Guinea north of Australia, is exposed to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

It is also dealing with the effects of torrential rains and landslides that have killed about two dozen people over the past week, while tsunami waves have caused fresh water and food shortages for thousands of people in coastal areas. These natural disasters are in addition to the riots that caused economic damage to the capital, Port Moresby, in January, and dozens of deaths in a tribal war last month.

Papua New Guinea media reported on Monday that the central government has allocated 500 million kina ($132 million) for relief and recovery efforts following a series of natural disasters.

Prime Minister James Marape said the money would be taken from several government programs including a major road construction project, Connect PNG, as well as from donor countries, according to The National.

“This financial mobilization aims to ensure that support reaches the communities most in need without delay and reconstruction to the affected areas,” Marape said, according to the report.

“Papua New Guinea has been hit hard by earthquakes, floods caused by torrential rains, ensuing landslides, tidal surges, strong winds and more.”

Papua New Guinea, the most populous island nation in the Pacific, has large areas of rugged, mountainous terrain that, combined with limited government resources and inadequate roads and airports, makes responding to frequent natural disasters a challenge.

Byrd, the East Sepik governor, who was part of a failed attempt earlier this year to get Parliament to vote on a motion of no confidence in Marape, said the provincial government has already allocated funds to respond to the “multi-pronged disaster.”

“We cannot wait for anyone else to help us because many parts of the country are also facing flood damage at the same time as us,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benarnews.org/english/news/pacific/papua-new-guinea-earthquake-destroys-homes-03242024234937.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos