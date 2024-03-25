Senegal is on the verge of a political earthquake as opposition candidate Faye leads in the presidential election





Supporters of rival candidate Basserou Diomaye Faye gather outside party headquarters in Dakar on March 24, 2024 as the results of Senegal's presidential election are still awaited. Carmen Abd Ali/AFP

Senegal is experiencing a political earthquake. Shortly after the polls closed on Sunday, March 24, initial estimates predicted a significant lead for Bassero Diomai Faye, the presidential candidate calling for radical regime change. The question now is whether he received an absolute majority in the first round of voting, with some local media reporting that he received more than 50% of the votes, or whether he will have to compete in a runoff, when the election is due. Which has not yet been decided against Amadou Bah, former Prime Minister and chosen successor to outgoing President Macky Sall. The provisional local results are scheduled to be announced by Tuesday evening at the latest, and the Dakar Court of Appeal has until Friday evening to announce the national results.

But Fay's apparent lead is already a tour de force that few expected. The elections, which were held after a last-minute postponement and a stormy campaign, were shrouded in uncertainty. Banned by the government in July 2023, Ousmane Sonko's right-hand man, leader of the Pan-Africanist Party of Senegal for Action, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF), was still unknown to the general public just a year ago. He owes his popularity to the party leader's support for him, and to the repression to which the party was subjected. Both men were released from prison just 10 days before the election. Fei was imprisoned for “undermining state security” after being found guilty of political exploitation of the judicial system by his mentor.

The 7.3 million voters understood their relationship. “Sonko mooy Diomaye, Diomaye mooy Sonko” (“Sonko is Diomaye, Diomaye is Sonko” in Wolof) his supporters shouted in the streets of Dakar shortly after the polls closed. As soon as the first reports were published on social media, the capital suddenly woke up from its slumber. Dozens of people, including many young men and women, beat drums on pots and pans, chanted happily and danced on the sides of the roads.

“The gap is too big, our progress is irreversible.”

“I feel happy, satisfied and satisfied because the trends show that we passed the first round,” said Buba, a 35-year-old architect. “Even if we go to the second round, we will win.” He is part of a group of “patriotic bikers” who accompanied Faye's election convoy across the country, and who followed the results at his candidate's headquarters.

Inside, in a small room, the leaders of President Deomay's coalition gathered – except for the two main leaders, Sonko and Faye. Among them were the newest allies, the Democratic Party of Senegal led by former President Abdoulaye Wade, which called for a vote for Faye three days before the poll, after the Constitutional Council disqualified its candidate, Karim Wade. “The gap is very wide, and our lead is irreversible, given the results coming from everywhere,” said Nafissatou Diallo, head of communications for the DPP, confident of success in the first round. She said her party's caucus “facilitated victory.”

